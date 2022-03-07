FKF-PL: Holders Tusker eye second spot

Defending champions Tusker could Tuesday go second in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) table should they see off struggling Wazito at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

The duel is among the nine lined up in round 21, which continues Wednesday with seven matches. The match will preceded by that one pitting Kenya Police against Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

Kakamega Homeboyz are at the helm of the 18-team league with 43 points, eighth above second-placed Nairobi City Stars, while Tusker are third with 34 points.

A win of any margin over Wazito will see the brewers, who emerged 2-0 winners in the first leg, leapfrog City Stars into second with 37 points.

Homeboyz and City Stars will Wednesday lock horns with relegation-threatened Vihiga Bullets and Posta Rangers at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega and Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi respectively.

Coach Robert Matano’s side are unbeaten in the second-leg, a record they are keen to maintain as they seek to bounce back to winning ways.

In their last league match held Saturday at their turf Ruaraka, Tusker were frustrated to a 1-1 draw by Kenya Police, while relegation-threatened Wazito twice rallied from behind to hold Kariobangi Sharks to a 2-2 draw at Kasarani.

Coach Matano blamed his side’s draw against Police to “few scoring chances”, saying it is an area they will work on “extensively” before Tuesday’s clash with coach Fred Ambani’s side.

Wazito’s porous defence is an area the brewers, who are chasing their 11th win of the season, are expected to explore in the match.

In 20 matches, Wazito have conceded a whopping 32 goals.

Only bottom-placed Mathare United and Vihiga have shipped in more goals at 45 and 37 respectively.

Tanzanian import Joshua Ibrahim is expected to lead Tusker’s attack in the match. He is Tusker’s top scorer with five goals. But even as odds are against Wazito, they can draw confidence in their unbeaten run in the last two matches.

Before holding Sharks to a 2-2 draw, Wazito disarmed Police 3-2 at Nyayo National Stadium.

“Tusker are the defending champions so we expect a tough clash. But we have prepared and we will give our best,” said coach Ambani.

A victory over the 12-time champions will see the 15-placed Wazito tie with Bidco United on 23 points.

In the other clash planned for Tuesday, both Police and KCB hope to get back to winning ways.

Having not won in their last four matches, KCB, who were last season’s runners up, have lost ground in the title race, as they currently lie sixth with 32 points. Police, who are 13th with 23 points, have not won in their last six matches.

Homeboyz are favorites to bag maximum points against a struggling Bullets side. In their last three matches, coach Bernard Mwalala’s side have dismissed Mathare, Bidco and Posta 3-1 each.

Bullets are also on the recovery path, having not lost in their last four matches and beat Talanta 2-1 on Sunday.

Giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards face tough opponents in Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars at Wundanyi Stadium and Kericho Greens Stadium respectively.

Gor, who have played 19 games, are fourth on the log with 34 points, while Leopards are 10th with 26 points.

FIXTURES (All matches start at 3pm)

Playing Tuesday

Kenya Police v KCB (Kasarani Annex,1pm)

Wazito v Tusker (Kasarani Annex, 3pm)

Playing Wednesday