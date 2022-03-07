FKF-PL: Holders Tusker eye second spot

Kenya Police forward Cliffton Miheso (left) vies with Tusker midfielder Clyde Senaji

Kenya Police forward Cliffton Miheso (left) vies with Tusker midfielder Clyde Senaji during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on March 05, 2022. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards face tough opponents in Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars at Wundanyi Stadium and Kericho Greens Stadium respectively.
  • Gor, who have played 19 games, are fourth on the log with 34 points, while Leopards are 10th with 26 points.

Defending champions Tusker could Tuesday go second in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) table should they see off struggling Wazito at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

