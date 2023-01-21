FKF-PL: High flying Nzoia face stern Police test

Leaders Nzoia Sugar hope to continue their fine run when they face resurgent Kenya Police at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday in the highlight match of Football Kenya Federation Premier League this weekend.

Eight other matches will be staged at different venues on Sunday as the league enters Round 11.

Struggling defending champions Tusker visit Sofapaka at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex while under fire Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry leads his troops to Moi Stadium in Kisumu to face Vihiga Bullets.

Second-placed KCB who are joint top with Nzoia Sugar on 21 points but have an inferior goal difference, will be in the capital to face Ulinzi Stars at MISC Kasarani.

Another tough tie will see 12-time champions AFC Leopards, who beat Mathare United 2-1 in midweek, clash with underperforming Bandari at Mbaraki Grounds in the coastal city of Mombasa.

At Nyayo, 2001 champions Nzoia Sugar who have only lost once face Kenya Police who struggled at the start of the season but have since found their footing under coach Francis Baraza.

The law enforcers last loss in the league was December 3 when they went down 1-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz at Ulinzi Sports Complex. On the other hand Nzoia Sugar's only loss came against Gor Mahia in the season opener on November 19 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Last season, Kenya Police, in their return to the topflight league after years in the lower leagues, beat Nzoia Sugar 3-1 in the first leg. The two sides settled for a barren draw in the reverse fixture at Sudi Stadium.

“We are just focusing on one game at a time and are not ready to relent on getting impressive results. The games we have won or drawn have not been easy because every team playing Nzoia is now going an extra mile to do better,” said Nzoia Sugar coach Salim Babu.

Tusker coach Robert Matano said he is going for nothing but a win against Sofapaka. The experienced tactician said his defence has been shaky due to the absence of some key players who have since returned from injury.

Tusker lost 2-1 to Bandari three weeks ago before settling for a barren draw against Nzoia and 2-2 draw against FC Talanta in their last three matches.

On defender Isaac Kipyegon who was suspended by FKF on claims of match-fixing, Matano said Tusker is yet to receive communication to field him after he successfully got a stay order from The Sports Dispute Tribunal.

“Our defence has been shaky because the injured players like Karlos Kirenge and Charles Momanyi just returned the other day and still have a lot of work to do so as to gel. We are going for a win against Sofapaka,” Matano told Nation Sport.

Sofapaka, 2009 champions, have not beaten the brewers in seven matches. Last time Batoto ba Mungu beat the reigning champions was on September 2, 2018.

In Kisumu, Gor Mahia will be looking to win the Green Army over with a convincing win over Vihiga Bullets after fans jeered the playing unit in the barren draw against Sofapaka in midweek.

"We are confident of beating Gor. At Moi stadium I have won matches and titles and hope the same will happen against Gor," said Bullets coach George Owoko.

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

KCB v Ulinzi Stars (Kasarani)

Bandari v AFC Leopards (Mbaraki)

Posta Rangers v Kariobangi Sharks (Thika )

Kenya Police v Nzoia Sugar (Nyayo )

Vihiga Bullets v Gor Mahia (Moi)

Mathare United v Nairobi City Stars (Ruaraka)

Wazito v Kakamega Homeboyz (Muhoroni)

Talanta v Bidco (Kasarani Annex,1pm)