FKF-PL: Gor Mahia move four points clear, Tusker held

Gor Mahia Wednesday opened a four-point lead at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table thanks to a 2-1 win over Mathare United at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Champions Tusker dropped points after being held to a barren draw by Nairobi City Stars at Ruaraka grounds.

In Western Kenya, Nzoia Sugar also kept up with the top two after edging out FC Talanta 1-0 at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma. With the win, Gor Mahia moved to 62 points from 28 matches, while Tusker are second with 58 points from the same number of games. Nzoia Sugar follows in the third position with 57 points.

In other matches, Ulinzi Stars avenged their first leg defeat to AFC Leopards by edging them out 1-0 at Nyayo National Stadium. KCB dropped further in the title race as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Bandari at MISC Kasarani Annex.

AFC Leopards goalkeeper Maxwell Mulili saves a shot during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Ulinzi Stars at Nyayo National Stadium on May 3, 2023 Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Kenya Police outsmarted Bidco United 2-0 at the newly built Police Sacco Stadium in South C, Nairobi, while Kakamega Homeboyz piled more misery on relegation fighting Wazito with a narrow 1-0 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

At Kasarani, defender Philemon Otieno put K’Ogalo ahead in the 25th minute, but his goal was cancelled out by Mathare's Ronald Shichenje in the 40th minute.

Midfielder Boniface Omondi struck at the half hour mark to put K’Ogalo ahead in the match attended by a handful of fans.

At Ruaraka, Tusker missed a couple of scoring chances as City Stars held on for the point. Simba wa Nairobi had lost 4-1 in the first leg.

In Sudi, Emoni Tanui headed in Kevin Maliachi's cross in the 91 st minute to give his sides three points against a stubborn Talanta side.

Sweet revenge

It was sweet revenge for Gor who lost 2-1 to the 2008 champions at the same venue in the first leg.

Despite the win Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry said his charges didn’t play to his expectations as they gave out the ball easily and will also have to work on their pace.

“We were really flat today and spoke about that in the second half. There were some nice passes but sometimes we were in slow motion. Overall, we traded some chances and conceded a goal that was unnecessary. We wanted our best today but it didn’t come though we won,” said the coach.

His opposite number Collins ‘Korea’ Omondi, who was overseeing his first match since being appointed coach on Monday, said a lacklustre performance in the second half cost the team.

“We were good in the first half and even managed to get the equaliser. In the second half we were not at our best and allowed them to score. I have picked the positives from this game and will work on the necessary areas as we fight to remain in the league,” said Omondi.

At Police Sacco Stadium, Elvis Rupia took his tally of the season to 19 goals after bagging a brace against Bidco United. Kenya Police are fifth on 49 points from 27 matches.

At Nyayo, Boniface Muchiri's lone goal in the second half sunk Leopards as Ulinzi Stars moved to sixth position on the log on 43 points from 28 matches.

In Bukhungu, Hillary Juma’s goal sealed maximum points for Kakamega Homeboyz.

Wednesday's Results

AFC Leopards 0 Ulinzi Stars 1

Nzoia 1 FC Talanta 0

KCB 0 Bandari 0

Kakamega Homeboyz 1 Wazito 0

Gor Mahia 2 Mathare United 1

Kenya Police 2 Bidco United 1

Thursday's Fixture