FKF-PL: Gor Mahia leave it late to punish wasteful Police

Gor Mahia Saturday consolidated their lead in Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) standings with a 2-1 win over Kenya Police at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi.

Red-hot striker Benson Omala secured victory for the 19-time champions with his 16th goal of the season on 80 minutes.

In the match attended by hundreds of supporters, Police had taken the lead through Elvis Rupia in the 12th minute but defender Dennis Ng’ang’a equalised for Gor seven minutes later.

Gor lead the log with 37 points, four above Nzoia Sugar who moved to second after battling to a barren draw with FC Talanta at MISC Kasarani Annex.

Both Nzoia and KCB are level on 33 points but the millers have a superior goal difference. KCB will face AFC Leopards at MISC Kasarani on Sunday.

In the other match held Saturday at Kasarani Annex, former champions Ulinzi Stars defeated Nairobi City Stars 2-0 while hosts Bandari defeated Bidco United by the same margin at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa. Umaru Kasumba and Abdallah Hassan scored in either half for the dockers.

At Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega Homeboyz edged out Vihiga Bullets 1-0 while Mathare United saw off Wazito by the same margin at Ruaraka Grounds.

Both Police and Gor headed into Saturday’s clash looking to bounce back to winning ways after registering draws in their previous league matches.

Gor, who were unbeaten in their last 10 matches drew 1-1 with former champions Ulinzi Stars last weekend. On the other had, Police who had not lost in their last six encounters were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Talanta.

It was Police who snatched the lead on 12 minutes through striker Rupia’s header from Duke Abuya’s cross.

But that lead did not last long as defender Ng’ang’a drew K’Ogalo level in a similar fashion just seven minutes later from John Macharia’s corner-kick delivery.

As the match progressed, it was the law enforcers who looked more dangerous with K’Ogalo’s goalkeeper Gad Mathews denying Rupia a second goal on 30 minutes.

The lethal striker had wriggled his way into K’Ogalo’s box but failed to unleash a killer shot, leaving Police’s supporters disappointed.

Omala, who was on everyone’s lips coming into this clash owing to his free scoring form found the going tough as Police’s backline marshaled by former K’Ogalo’s players Harun Shakava and Musa Mohamed always kept him on check.

By the time the half-time whistle went, he had not caused much trouble to Police’s backline. Gor survived on 67 minutes after Police failed to capitalise on a melee in their area, after goalkeeper Mathews lost balance while attempting to make a clearance from a corner-kick delivery.

Police should have restored their lead in the 80th minute but Clifton Miheso fired directly to Mathews hands. Omala made them rue that wasted opportunity when he slotted home on the other end just a minute later after being fed by Boniface Omondi.

“Three points against Police are worth those against a team at the bottom of the league but the difference in today game is that it was really tough,” said Gor’s coach Johnathan McKinstry. “They caused us real problems and we were really disappointed with the goal we conceded…We came back, showed the mental strength of the team.”

Police’s coach Francis Baraza said: