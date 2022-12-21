FKF-PL: Gor down Bandari, Leopards and Homeboyz draw a blank

Red-hot Benson Omala on Wednesday struck the lone goal of the match as Gor Mahia beat Bandari 1-0 at Kasarani Stadium to move into third place in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League standings.

At the Nyayo National Stadium, Kakamega Homeboyz failed to leapfrog Tusker into the summit of the standings after labouring to a barren draw against AFC Leopards.

Sofapaka and Kenya Police will have to wait longer to bag their first win of the season after settling for a 1-1 draw at Kasarani Annex.

Police coach Francis Baraza said: "I'm happy with the boys for fighting till the end however tough the game was. They (Sofapaka) had an edge in the first half but we came back stronger in the second half."

"Our tactical orientation of the game today was top notch, we started very slowly because we could not win our second balls. But what a goal from Roddy Manga, I will be celebrating him the whole of this week," said Sofapaka coach David Ouma.

The match was the second of a double-header at Annex. Earlier on at the same venue, former champions Ulinzi Stars got their second win of the season with an emphatic 3-0 win over financially crippled FC Talanta. Hillary Simiyu, Enosh Ochieng and Bernard Ongoma scored for the soldiers.

Nairobi City Stars also continued with their search for a first win of the season after settling for a 1-1 draw with Kariobangi Sharks at Ruaraka Grounds.

Elsewhere, Wazito started life at their new home - Muhoroni Stadium, Kisumu County - with a barren draw against Bidco United while Posta Rangers picked their second win of the season with 2-1 victory over Vihiga Bullets at Thika Sub County Stadium.

Wazito and Vihiga Bullets were playing their first match of the season after being reinstated into FKF-PL following a court order which stayed the Sports Dispute Tribunal's decision to uphold last season’s leagues.

Back at Kasarani, Omala continued with his impressive form with his fourth goal of the season.

The 21-year-old forward now leads the goal scoring chart after overtaking Boniface Munyendo of Nzoia Sugar and Deogratious Ojok of Tusker both who have three goals to their name.

In the run up to the goal, Austin Odhiambo played across which Bandari’s custodian Michael Wanyika unsuccessfully tried to save, before Llyod Kavuchi picked out Omala and the striker wasted no time.

“I'm happy that we got some valuable points because our energy levels were not at the right level after playing only on Sunday in another difficult game. But I am more than happy with the win," Gor Mahia's Johnathan McKinstry said after the game.

Bandari coach Anthony Kimani lamented his side's lack of cutting edge in the match.

"We gave Gor Mahia an easy gift today because apart from the goal, we never pressured them at all when they had the ball which made it easy for them to see out the game. The boys have not pushed themselves to the levels that I know they can play in and we just have to correct that," said Kimani.

Tusker still top the standings ahead of their match against KCB today while Homeboyz are second on 11 points.

Gor leapfrogged Nzoia United into third place but the sugar millers could move into second place or top of the standings depending on the outcome of their match against Mathare United on Thursday at Utalii grounds.

Bandari remain in 10th place with five points from as match matches.

In Thika, Brian Marita netted a brace for Rangers while Nicholas Masamba was on target for Vihiga Bullets.

Results

Wazito 0 Bidco United 0

FC Talanta 0 Ulinzi Stars 3

AFC Leopards 0 Kakamega Homeboyz 0

Gor Mahia 1 Bandari 0

Sofapaka 1 Kenya Police 1

Nairobi City Star 1 Kariobangi Sharks 1

Posta Rangers 2 Vihiga Bullets 1

Thursday's fixtures

Mathare United v Nzoia Sugar (Utalii Grounds, 3pm)

KCB v Tusker (Kasarani Annex, 3pm)