FKF-PL: Gor back as Tusker sit out weekend action

After two weeks break, local heavyweights Gor Mahia resume action in Football Kenya Federation Premier League on Sunday when they clash with Kariobangi Sharks at Nyayo National Stadium.

Five matches have been lined up for Saturday across different venues in the country. Kakamega Homeboyz, who are second on the log with seven points will be out to cut Tusker's lead at the top by two points when they host FC Talanta at Bukhungu Stadium.

Nzoia Sugar, who are joint second with Homeboyz but have an inferior goal difference will hope to continue their fine run this season when they host struggling Nairobi City Stars at their Sudi Stadium base.

Another big clash in the capital will see former FKF-PL champions Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka clash at the newly built Ulinzi Complex in Lang'ata Barracks. AFC Leopards will host Posta Rangers at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

K’Ogalo were out of action in the past two weekends as they were scheduled to play Mathare United and Wazito who were reinstated back to the league on Thursday evening.

Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) had on December 6 nullified the FKF next decision cancelling the 2021/22 season but the federation moved to the Constitutional Court and got an order staying the SDT decision on Thursday.

The federation hurriedly went ahead and included Mathare United, Wazito and Vihiga Bullets in the next week’s midweek fixtures.

Head-to-head record means the Gor v Sharks tie is evenly balanced. Last season, both sides shared spoils with scoreless draw in both legs. In the last five matches, Gor has won twice while Sharks once and two ties have ended in draws.

After a disappointing draw against Sofapaka which also saw them lose Jamhuri Cup 4-3 on post-match penalties, Leopards are confident of bouncing back when they host Posta Rangers who are yet to win a game this season.

“We are determined to fight despite narrowly giving out the lead or failing to convert some of the chances in our recent games. This is Leopards and every player is ready to give his all in every match. We are not demoralised,” said AFC Leopards right back Peter Thiong’o.

Leopards Nigerian forward Fansami Ojo Olaniyi missed a penalty in the 82nd minute in their 1-0 loss to Tusker on December 4. The burly forward was on the receiving end again from angry Ingwe fans after missing a penalty against Sofapaka after regular time.

Against Batoto ba Mungu, Leopards couldn’t hold their first half lead and allowed forward Rodi Manga to level the score with only three minutes to the end of the game.

Leopards have an upper hand since they have never lost to the mailmen in the last four matches. The last time Rangers beat Leopards was on January 8, 2020.

Ulinzi's clash with Sofapaka also promises to be a tough duel with Batoto ba Mungu fighting for their first win of the season while the soldiers will look to avoid their second loss at home.

Sofapaka have an uphill task as they have never beaten Ulinzi Stars in the last seven matches. Sofapaka Coach David Ouma will have all players available for selection in the game.

Victory for Kakamega Homeboyz and Nzoia Sugar will cut Tusker's lead to just two points. The two sides from Western Kenya have been on a fine run despite losing their season openers to Tusker and Gor Mahia respectively.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Saturday

Ulinzi Stars v Sofapaka (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

AFC Leopards v Posta Rangers (Nyayo)

Bidco United v KCB (Thika)

Nzoia Sugar v Nairobi City Stars ( Sudi)

Kakamega Homeboyz v FC Talanta (Bukhungu)

Sunday