FKF-PL: Gor, AFC share spoils, Tusker hit Homeboyz

AFC Leopards' six-year wait for a win against arch-rivals Gor Mahia continued on Sunday after the clubs played out a 1-1 draw in a closely contested 'Mashemeji' Derby at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani in Nairobi.

Teenage striker Victor Omune gave Ingwe the lead in 31st minute, but Benson Omalla levelled for K'Ogalo in the 51st minute as the two clubs shared spoils.

The match was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Azimio La Kenya One presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Sports CS Amina Mohammed among other leaders.

Gor have however picked four points from their opponents this season since they won the first leg by a solitary goal at the same venue in October last year.

At Ruaraka grounds, Tusker beat leaders Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 to move to within a point of the latter.

Tanzanian import Joshua Ibrahim's 22nd minute strike and late goal from Ugandan forward Deogratious Ojok in the 85th minute sealed maximum points for the brewers.

Kakamega Homeboyz have 56 points while Tusker have garnered 55 points with five matches left.

At MISC Kasarani Annex, relegation-threatened Vihiga Bullets staged an unexpected comeback from two goals down to beat Kariobangi Sharks 4-3 and enhance their chances of avoiding the axe.

Patilah Omoto, Erick Mmata and Steve Otieno scored the goals for Sharks, while Vincent Ogola grabbed a brace for the visitors with Robert Arrot and Philip Muchuma scoring the other goals.

In a late fixture at the same venue, KCB battled to a 2-2 draw against FC Talanta. Dennis Oalo and Edwin Lavatsa found the back of the net for Talanta, while goals by Enock Agwanda, who featured for the first time since being sidelined a year ago and John Mwangi earned the bankers a point.

Nzoia Sugar and Kenya Police battled to a barren draw at Sudi Stadium Bungoma. AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems praised his players for the draw, but castigated them for starting the second half badly and allowing Gor to possess the ball.

"I'm 60 percent happy because no team lost. Our goalkeeper kept us in the game in the second but I talked to the referee about the foul to Gor's goal but he said didn't see it. For me it was a foul at the beginning of the action," said Aussems.

His opposite number Andreas Spier bemoaned missed chances in the second half, but was happy with the point they got.

"We lost two points but congratulations to both teams because they played some good football. I'm happy that the fans turn out and call on them to attend even other matches, not just Mashemeji Derby alone,” said Spier.

The shared spoils saw K'ogalo climb to fourth on the log on 47 points after 29 matches while AFC Leopards are still 10th on the log with 39 points.

Leopards goal came after Peter Thiong'o's released a low cross which Omune easily swept into the net for the opener.

Omalla, restored parity for K'Ogalo with a close range shot inside the box.

Sunday Results

Kariobangi Sharks 3 Vihiga Bullets 4

Tusker 2 Kakamega Homeboyz 0

Nzoia Sugar 0 Kenya Police 0

Gor Mahia 1 AFC Leopards 1

KCB 2 FC Talanta 2

Playing on Monday

Wazito vs Nairobi City Stars (Nyayo 3 pm)