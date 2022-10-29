FKF-PL Golden Boot winner Otanga moves to Libya

The 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League Golden Boot winner Derrick Otanga can't wait to get going after inking a one-year deal with Libyan top flight side Alittihad Misurata SC.

Otanga's deal has an option for a further year should he impress in Alittihad Misurata SC colours.

The 23-year-old scored 16 goals for Kenya Commercial Bank last season.

Alittihad Misurata SC is a Libyan football club based in Misurata, western Libya and hosts its home games at Misurata Stadium. The team has never won the Libyan Premier League.

The team is coached by former AFC Leopards tactician Luc Eymael Eymael who has enjoyed stints at Rayon Sport ( Rwanda), El Merreikh (Sudan) and Free State Stars (South Africa).

“This will be the first time I’m playing in a foreign league. The desire to experience new challenges, win titles and individual accolades made me choose this North African country,” Otanga told Nation Sport from Libya.

“I have always scored goals in clubs where I featured before and my main focus is to replicate that performance here. I hope to have a great season which will propel my career to another level.”

Otanga was full of praise for his former employers KCB and thanked coach Zedekiah Otieno, his team mates, technical and the team’s management for the time he spent at the club.

“After emerging as a top scorer last season, many teams came knocking but I must thank KCB for the advice before making this decision. My stay at the club was very peaceful and I also learnt a lot from everyone. I hope this time they will do well in the league,” he added.