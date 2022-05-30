FKF-PL: Could title be decided on goal difference?

Goal difference could be the decider in the race for the 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title.

Defending champions Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz are joint top with 57 points with two matches, with the brewers top due to a superior goal difference of four goals. Bandari are third, three points back.

With Tusker not in action over the weekend, Homeboyz had the golden opportunity to move three points clear at the top, but they missed the chance after losing 2-0 to AFC Leopards at their Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega.

While Tusker have notched 36 goals and conceded 17 in 31 matches, coach Bernard Mwalala's Homeboyz have scored 47 goals and allowed in 32 from the same number of matches.

In their two remaining fixtures, Tusker are scheduled to face Bidco United and Posta Rangers, while Homeboyz will clash with FC Talanta and Kariobangi Sharks.

Apart from the two fixtures being a must-win for the joint leaders, they will look to score as many goals as possible and concede less, since goal difference will be used to determine the champions, should both sides finish with the same number of points when the season concludes on June 11.

But the two remaining matches are not a walk in the park for either side. In the first leg, Tusker beat Bidco 2-1, but lost 1-0 to Posta Rangers.

On the other hand, Homeboyz edged out Sharks by a solitary goal, but lost to Talanta by the same margin.

Mwalala is not losing hope in guiding Homeboyz to their first ever league crown.

“We still have the chance to lift the title in the next two matches…We just have to continue pushing because there is no chance of losing hope,” he said after their loss to Leopards.

Third-placed Bandari can only lift the title if they win their two matches against Sofapaka and Kenya Police, while Homeboyz and Tusker lose theirs.

At the bottom of the table, the survival battle involving Vihiga Bullets, Wazito and Nzoia Sugar is also expected to go down to the wire. Bottom-placed Mathare United have already been relegated.

Second-last Vihiga Bullets' fate is out of their hands as not even a win in their last two matches against Kenya Police and Wazito will save them.

For Vihiga to leapfrog Wazito who are in16th place, the latter must also lose to Posta in their other remaining match.

A 16th place finish will see either Vihiga or Wazito battle it out with the team that finishes third in the National Super League in a play-off where the winner qualifies to play in the top flight league.

“Based on how we are playing, we cannot be relegated. It is tough for every team down there, so I am very much optimistic that we will survive,” said Bullets coach Abdalla Juma after his side's 1-0 loss to Sofapaka on Saturday at Kasarani Annex.

To be assured of a place in next season's top flight league, 15th-placed Nzoia needs only a draw in their last two matches against Gor Mahia or Leopards.