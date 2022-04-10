FKF-PL: City Stars miss chance to go second

Nairobi City Stars Sunday failed to go second in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) standing after settling for a barren draw with Ulinzi Stars at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

The tough clash watched by a handful of fans was the first meeting between the two sides this season.

City Stars are third with 42 points, while four time champions Ulinzi are 14th with 27 points. The soldiers have not won in their last five matches.

"From losing 4-0 in our last match (against Kakamega Homeboyz), I can say we have improved. We did not utilise our chances, but we played well. Scoring has been our main problem, but we will keep working on it," said Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso.

City Stars' coach Nicholas Muyoti said: "It was a very tough match and I am disappointed with the draw. Today we did not play our game of creating many chances and we just need to work."