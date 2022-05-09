FKF-PL: City Stars increase Wazito's relegation worries

Wazito are in danger of been relegated from the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) after losing by a solitary goal to Nairobi City Stars at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani Annex in Nairobi on Monday.

Evergreen forward Ezekiel Odera scored the lone goal through a spot kick in the 58th minute after Wazito's defender Dennis Ouma fouled Timothy Ouma inside the box.

The win pushed City Stars, fondly known as Simba wa Nairobi, to fourth position on 49 points from 29 matches.

With just five matches to the end of the season, Wazito occupy 17th position on 22 points and are in danger of dropping to the second-tier league. They have not recorded a win in the last 11 matches.

It was a game where chances hardly came by as both teams possessed the ball in the midfield, but were blunt in attack.

Wazito tactician Fred Ambani was left fuming by the officiating.

"The kind of biased officiating against Wazito has become too much. We have been working hard and if the federation wants us out of this league, then they can as well tell us early and positively. That was not a penalty and it interfered with our game plan. I'm optimistic that if officiating in the league is fair, then we shall not be relegated," said Ambani.

His opposite number Nicholas Muyoti was over the moon after bagging maximum points.

"It wasn't a game of chances since Wazito are fighting relegation, but I'm happy we kept a clean sheet. If Wazito feel the penalty was not fair they have a right to complain. From where I was I couldn't tell whether it was a penalty or not," said the former Kenyan international.