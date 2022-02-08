FKF-PL: City Stars coach plays down title dreams

Nairobi City Stars coach Nicholas Muyoti has talked down his team's title hopes saying they are still a work in progress.

This is despite ‘Simba wa Nairobi’ sitting second on the Football Kenya Federation Premier League log with 31 points, just three shy off leaders Kakamega Homeboyz with both teams playing 17 matches.

“The target for the team this season is just to do better than last season (finished seventh with 45 points),” said Muyoti, a former Kenya international.

“Once we achieve that we can then come up with a plan and owing to the quality that we have in the team, I believe we should be able to get a title in the next three seasons.”

From the 17 matches, City Stars have bagged maximum points in nine, drawn and lost four.

Alongside Kariobangi Sharks and Posta Rangers, coach Muyoti’s side have scored the highest number of goals thus far -27. Veteran striker Ezekiel Odera is their top scorer with five goals.

They are unbeaten in their last five matches and have conceded a total of 15 goals.

This performance, coach Muyoti said is not good enough to dream of a title this season. His target in this second leg is for the club to bag more points than they did in the first leg - noting that it is achievable with good defending.

“…I am happy we managed to keep a clean sheet in our last match (1-0 win over Sharks). We need a lot of them (clean sheets) going forward. We should be able to defend well because I always know we will create our chances, which if we utilise, we are going to win matches,” said Muyoti.

“In the first leg we managed 27 points. I just want us to work and concentrate on how we can do better than that. I will be happy with my players even if we surpass our first leg performance by a point.”

City Stars returned to the top flight league last season by virtue of being top after the first leg of the 2019/2020 National Super League. The second-tier league was not played to conclusion due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Midfielders Augustine Kuta and Mohammed Bajaber have joined the 31-man squad in the mid-season transfer window which ends on Wednesday.