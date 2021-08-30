FKF-PL champions Tusker release 11 players

Tusker

Tusker FC players celebrate after they were crowned FKF-PL champions at Utalii grounds on August 22, 2021.


Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Giants AFC Leopards have parted ways with former captain Robinso Kamura, leading goal scorer Elvis Rupia, pacy winger Harrison Mwendwa and Jaffer Owiti among others.

Midfielder Baron Oketch has already left relegated Western Stima for Tanzanian Premier League side Biashara United coached by former Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboyz assistant coach Patrick ‘Pato’ Odhiambo.

New Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker are culling their squad ahead of their return to the Caf Champions League.

