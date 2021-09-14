FKF-PL Awards: Erick Kapaito crowned MVP

Eric Kapaito

Eric Kapaito poses with his FKF-PL Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot awards during the gala at Safari Park Hotel on September 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It was the second time he was winning the award after his exploits in 2018. The Kenyan international completed the double after he won the Golden Boot.
  • Tusker coach Robert Matano won the Coach of the Year after guiding the brewers to their 12th league title.

Kariobangi Sharks striker Erick Kapaito was Tuesday voted as the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League's Most Valuable Player (MVP) at an Awards gala held at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

