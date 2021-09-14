FKF-PL Awards: Erick Kapaito crowned MVP

Kariobangi Sharks striker Erick Kapaito was Tuesday voted as the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League's Most Valuable Player (MVP) at an Awards gala held at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

It was the second time he was winning the award after his exploits in 2018. The Kenyan international completed the double after he also won the Golden Boot. He went home with Sh500,000 for bagging the top award.

Karibangi Sharks striker Erick Kapaito poses with the FKF-PL Most Valuable Player award during the gala at Safari Park Hotel on September 14, 2021. Photo credit: Pool | FKF

Tusker coach Robert Matano won the Coach of the Year after guiding the brewers to their 12th league title. Tusker dominated the awards scooping five out of the 12 categories which were in contention.

Kapaito piped his closest challenger, Sofapaka midfielder Lawrence Juma who emerged the first runners up, while Tusker captain Eugene Asike emerged the second runners up.

Juma and Asike were awarded Sh200,000 and Sh100,000 respectively.

Tusker coach Robert Matano poses with his Coach of the Year Award during the FKF Gala at Safari Park Hotel on September 14, 2021. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

A nine member panel consisting of six journalists and two FKF officials selected the winners.

The members of the panel were chairman James Waindi, Watson Karuma, Hassan Juma, Kevin Teya, Meshack Kisenge, Alex Isaboke and Peter Karanja. Others are David Thiru and communication department official Grace Mwelu, but the two were not allowed to vote due to conflict of interest.

Juma, who won the Midfielder of the Year Award, thanked the Sofapaka management and coach Ken Odhiambo for his success in his maiden season with the club, where he bagged 16 goals and had five assists. He signed for the 2009 champions from Gor Mahia.

Various winners pose with the FKF president Nick Mwendwa (centre) during the FKF Gala at Safari Park Hotel on September 14, 2021. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

"I want to dedicate this trophy to my parents because of the role they have played in my career. It was a tough season and I thank God for this award. Our team management, coach, technical bench and my fellow players played a big role in ensuring my success," said the 25-year-old.

Asike won the Defender of the Year Award after a solid display at the heart of the brewers' defence this season.

Henry Meja was named the Young Player of the season, while Ulinzi Stars custodian James Saruni won the the Golden Glove.

The 20 year-old Meja, who has since left Tusker and signed for AIK Sweden, bagged 10 goals, while Saruni managed 12 clean sheets and was awarded Sh500,000.

Kariobangi Sharks won the Fair Play award. FKF President Nick Mwendwa said they are yet to find a league sponsor for the new season which kicks off on September 25.

Last season sponsors, Nigerian betting firm, BetKing exited towards the end of the season on mutual consent.

"Sponsorship is on the way but it will take time. We hope to have a regular season unlike last season where it was halted due to coronavirus. Our focus is to grow football and I'm looking forward to a better future," said Mwendwa.

He also asked the government to allow clubs use Nyayo National Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Roll of Honour

Golden Glove winner

James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars)

Defender of the Year

Eugene Asike (Tusker)

Midfielder of the Year

Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka)

Golden Boot

Eric Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks)

Young Player of the Year

Henry Meja (Tusker FC)

Fair Play Award

Kariobangi Sharks

Coach of the Year

Robert Matano (Tusker FC)

Most Valuable Player of the Year

Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks)

Team Manager of the Year

George Opondo (Tusker FC)

Assistant Referee of the Year

Mary Njoroge

Referee of the Year

Peter Waweru

Digital Team of the Year

Tusker FC

President's Award