FKF-PL: AFC Leopards prey on champions Tusker

AFC Leopards on Wednesday host defending champions Tusker at Nyayo National Stadium in the highlight tie of Round 22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League matches.

League leaders Gor Mahia, who are six-points cleat at the top, also have a tough clash against Sofapaka at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

In total, nine matches will be played on Wednesday as the league resumes after the weekend break for FKF Cup pre-quarter-final matches.

Leopards versus Tusker has always been an explosive tie and this one will be no different with the two sides separated by a point in the standings.

While Tusker are second on 39 points from 20 matches, Leopards are third after garnering 38 points having played a game more. Gor Mahia lead the log on 45 points from 21 rounds.

Ingwe have not beaten Tusker in their last three matches. The last time the 12 time champions ran supreme over the brewers was on September 26, 2021.

In the first leg on December 4, Tusker narrowly edged Leopards 1-0 courtesy of Eric Mmata's penalty in an ill-tempered game at Ruaraka.

Tusker are unbeaten in their their last seven matches in the league. They last dropped all three points in a 2-1 defeat to Gor Mahia on February 8, 2023.

Leopards assistant coach Tom 'Gaza' Juma told Nation Sport that they expect a good performance and maximum points against the holders.

"It will be a tough match but we call for fairness in officiating. Last time out Tusker players beat up a referee and FKF is yet to take action against them. We are ready for the game and are in the title race," said Juma.

Ingwe will miss the services of Lewis Bandi and Ojo Olaniyi, who are out injured, while midfielder Musa Oundo is still not available as he is serving a two-match suspension.

Tusker coach Robert Matano expects a good game against Leopards, but asserted that losing is not an option at this stage of the league.

"Playing Leopards is always not easy because they are a good team and at this stage they are also fighting for the title like us," said Matano

"However, losing will jeopardise our chances of defending the title and that is why we have to win not only this game, but the remaining ones," he added

A win for Gor will lift their spirits after they were knocked out of the FKF Cup away to Kakamega Homeboyz. Gor, who were the holders, lost 1-0 at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega County.

Thus their only realistic chance of bagging a silverware and making it back to continental football is by winning the league.

Sofapaka have an uphill task against K''Ogalo, whom they haven't beaten in the last five matches. Batoto ba Mungu last beat Gorin February 2020.

The first leg clash between the two sides ended in a barren draw at Kasarani. Gor striker Benson Omala, who leads Golden Boot chase, will be looking to add to his 19 goals scored thus far after failing to net in their 5-0 thumping of Vihiga Bullets last week.

Omala is expected to partner new K'Ogalo man Ugandan import Patrick Kaddu, who scored a hattrick in his debut match for the club against Bullets.

However, Gor's defence will have to be wary of Congolese striker Rody Manga who has netted eight goals for Sofapaka this season. Sofapaka are 12th on 25 points from 20 matches.

FIXTURES (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

AFC Leopards v Tusker (Nyayo)

Posta Rangers v Kakamega Homeboyz (Kasarani Annex, 1pm)

Mathare v FC Talanta (Police Sacco, South C, 3.15pm)

Sofapaka v Gor Mahia (Kasarani)

Wazito v Kenya Police (Muhoroni)

KCB v Nairobi City Stars (Kasarani Annex)

Bidco United v Kariobangi Sharks (Police Sacco, South C, 3.15pm)

Vihiga Bullets v Nzoia Sugar (Bukhungu)