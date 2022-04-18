FKF-PL: AFC Leopards draw with Wazito, Ulinzi lose again

AFC Leopards on Monday settled for a 1-1 draw with Wazito in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match held at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani in Nairobi.

Striker John Mark Makwata snatched the lead for Leopards early in the first half, but Elly Asieche equalised for the hosts immediately after the restart.

With the draw, 13-time champions Leopards remained 10th with 35 points. Relegation-threatened Wazito, who prior to this match had lost their last five matches, remain 17 on 21 points.

Leopards' emerged 2-1 winners in fixture's first leg meeting held last weekend at Thika Stadium in Kiambu.

In the reserve fixture, Leopards only needed three minutes to send hundreds of their fans at the stadium into frenzy.

In the build up to the early goal, Makwata was adjudged to have been brought down inside the box by Wazito's goalkeeper Omar Adisa and the Kenya international made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

There was a chance for Ingwe to put more smile on the faces of their supporters when Lewis Esambe drove a weighty cross inside the box after breaking on the left flank, but Wazito's defenders hurriedly cleared the danger.

A resilient Wazito should have restored parity on 20 minutes, but Leopards' goalkeeper Levis Opiyo spilled wide for a fruitless corner-kick Tyson Otieno's powerful drive.

Five minutes later, Wazito's assistant coach Jeffers Odongo was sent to the stands by centre referee for incessant protest of his calls.

Leopards attacker Peter Thiong'o was guilty of wasting two glorious chances on 28 and 30 minutes respectively.

In the first instance, Thiong'o failed to beat goalkeeper Opiyo from a one-on-one situation after being teed up by Makwata.

In the second chance, the attacker missed the ball at the face of the hosts goal. Wazito had a perfect start in the second-half when Asieche levelled the score following poor defending by Ingwe.

Leopards suffered another blow moments later when Kayci Odhiambo was stretchered off with a knee injury and was replaced by Robert Mudenyu.

The equaliser rejuvenated Wazito as they attacked more, but were let down by poor finishing.

Wazito were forced to make a substitution in the 85th minute after Maurice Owino was stretchered off and Curtis Wekesa took his place.

Leopards' coach Patrick Aussems admitted that Wazito' were the best side in the clash.

"I am not happy regarding out performance. Offensively, we were not too bad but our defence was a nightmare....Positive is that we have not lost, because Wazito tried to play good football and they deserved to win," said Aussems.

Wazito's coach Fred Ambani said: "It has been a tough match but my players played well. We wasted several chances yet we are the ones in much need of the points, but a draw is better than a loss," he said.

Elsewhere, Nairobi City Stars compounded Ulinzi Stars' woes following a 1-0 win at the Ruaraka grounds.

Nairobi City Stars' Calvins Masawa (left) vies for the ball with Ulinzi Stars' Clinton Omollo during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on April 18, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Forward Oliver Maloba's 85th minute strike is all City Stars needed see off Ulinzi. Masita Masuta's goal in the 24th minute for Ulinzi was canceled for offside.

The results meant that Ulinzi's poor run this season continues as they have not recorded a win in the last six matches. Their last league win was on February 26 when they beat KCB 1-0 at Kericho Green Stadium.