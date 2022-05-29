FKF-PL: AFC dent Homeboyz's title hopes, Gor bounce back

AFC Leopards Sunday bagged the bragging rights in the Ingoo Derby after edging out title contenders Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League clash at the rain-soaked Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Defender Collins Shivachi's header in the fourth minute and Nigerian Import Ojo Olaniyi's 57th minute strike was all Leopards needed to reign supreme in a heated clash attended by hundreds of fans.

The defeat means Homeboyz are still tied with Tusker at the top of the league on 57 points after 31 rounds of matches, but they missed the chance to go three points clear with two matches left.

They face FC Talanta and Kariobangi Sharks as they chase their maiden league title.

If Tusker also beat Bidco United and Posta Rangers in its next two matches, the title contest could be decided on on goal difference.

Following the win, AFC Leopards moved to sixth on the log on 45 points, but have three matches to complete the season.

In Nairobi, 10-man Gor Mahia bounced back to winning ways with a 3-2 win over Nairobi City Stars at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla celebrates his goal against Nairobi City Stars during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 29, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

FC Talanta thumped Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 at Ruaraka Grounds, while Bidco United beat troubled Wazito by the same margin at Nyayo National Stadium.

In another match, Nzoia Sugar shocked KCB 1-0 at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma. Gor, who prior to this clash had drawn their last three matches, remain fourth on 51 points, four more than fifth-placed City Stars.

It was Bidco’s first win in six matches, increasing their points tally to 33 at the 14th place. Wazito remained 16th on 25 points. Talanta’s win over Sharks left them jointly seventh with KCB and Sofapaka on 43 points.

Sharks who have lost their last four matches are 10th on 41 points. Nzoia Sugar are 15th on 30 points.

At Bukhungu, the match was preceded by crowd trouble due to commotion at the gates before kick off as fans fought to gain entry into the stadium.

Even before Homeboyz could settle in the game, Ingwe defender Collins Shivachi headed the ball past Homeboyz custodian Stephen Otieno from Washington Munene's foul in the fourth minute.

The goal sprung Homeboyz into action and they almost got the equaliser after Yema Mwana dribbled past Teddy Esilaba and Lewis Bandi, but Munene arrived on time to block his ferocious shot.

AFC's Michael Esilaba almost netted an own goal in the 18th minute through back pass header, but Opiyo punched the ball out for a corner which was also cleared by Ingwe midfielder Maxwell Otieno.

In the 62nd minute, Masha won a foul on the left against Munene and Esabwa took the resulting free kick which narrowly missed the target.

Leopards suffered a major setback in the 37th minute after Otieno suffered an injury and Belgian coach Patrick Aussems was forced into an early substitution bringing in Kenyan international Cliff Nyakeya.

Leopards had a chance to double their tally after Brian Wanyama and Olaniyi combined well outside the Homeboyz box to set through Victor Omune, whose shot was grabbed by Stephen Otieno.

Homeboyz coach Bernard Mwalala made his first change five minutes into second half withdrawing the exhausted Isabwa for Michael Karamor.

Olaniyi then complicated matters for the hosts with a superb finish in the 57th minute which sent the Leopards fans into frenzy. Leopards held on for the three points to secure their first win over Homeboyz since February last year.

We still have a fighting chance to lift the league title. Yes at some point we had a good lead at the top, but sometimes these things happen in football. There are off pitch issues which have affected our performance but I can't speak about them publicly.

"In today's match my goalkeeper didn’t have any save but conceded from the two chances they (AFC) created. We just have to continue pushing because there is no chance of losing hope. This result should not put us down and kill our morale," said Mwalala.