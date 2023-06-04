FKF-PL: Advantage Gor Mahia as Tusker falter in title race

Gor Mahia Sunday leapfrogged holders Tusker at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) table with a 2-0 win over Ulinzi Stars after the brewers lost 2-1 away to Wazito.

Gor welcomed Ulinzi at Moi International Sports Center (MISC) Kasarani Stadium, while Tusker clashed with Wazito at the dreaded Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu County.

K’Ogalo now top with 67 points from 32 matches, while Tusker are second with 65 points from the same number of points with two matches left.

Following their win over defending champions Tusker, Wazito increased their chances of surviving relegation from the top flight league, as they are now four points above Mathare United, who lost by a solitary goal to Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

The team that finishes 16th in the top flight league will face the side that will finish third in the second tier league in the FKF-PL/National Super League play-off.

In other matches, relegated Vihiga Bullets shocked AFC Leopards 2-1 at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega, while Kenya Police defeated Posta Rangers 3-1 at Police Sacco Stadium.

KCB defeated Bidco United by a solitary goal at MISC Kasarani Annex. Ahead of the round 32 clashes, Tusker was ahead of Gor by one point in this nail-biting title race, but Gor took full advantage of Tusker's slip up.

Goals from Austin Odhiambo and John Macharia inside the opening 10 minutes sealing their 19th win of the campaign. It was K'Ogalo's first win over the soldiers in four meetings.

Third-placed Nzoia Sugar have garnered 63 points and also have a chance of winning their maiden title.

Raila, Rachier attend match

The clash between Gor and Ulinzi was attended by Opposition leader Raila Odinga and K’Ogalo’s chairman Ambrose Rachier.

This was the third game in a row that Odinga, who is Gor’s Patron, was attending after showing up at Nyayo National Stadium for the 'Mashemeji' derby clash against AFC Leopards two weeks ago and the top-of- the-table clash tie against Tusker last weekend.

After Gor Mahia's clash with Tusker he went to the dressing room and gave the team Sh700,000.

Midfielder Odhiambo broke the deadlock in the third minute, before Macharia doubled his side’s advantage six minutes later.

“I am pleased with the beautiful football that we have played. Today my players did everything, even those who have not been playing regularly like Kaddu," said Gor’s coach Johnathan McKinstry.

"People had already declared Tusker champions after we failed to win in the last three matches. Also today, some of our fans believe we are already champions, all this is not true because this league will go down to the wire. It feels good to be on top, but the last two matches are still decisive," he added.

In Muhoroni, Collins Neto completed his brace and the winner for Wazito in the 86th minute from the spot. He had given Wazito the lead in the 14th minute, but defender Charles Momanyi leveled the score for the visitors in the 80th minute.