FKF now await kick-off orders from Ministry of Sports

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is waiting with bated breath to see if they will get the Covid-19 protocols in place on Thursday to allow for Friday’s resumption of top league action.

This happens as Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe referred Nation Sport questions on the resumption to the Ministry of Sports while confirming the two ministries had developed the way forward for sports resumption.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had on Labour Day instructed both the Sports and Health ministries to develop guidelines for the resumption of sports including football.

This is after football activities were suspended on March 26 due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country. “Just ask Amina Mohamed (Minister of Sports) on what we have developed. I can’t speak on her behalf,” said Kagwe without revealing further details.

Yet to get a directive

However, both Amina and Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo had not responded by the time of going to press as they were engaged elsewhere.

This happens as FKF revealed that they are still unsure whether the Kakamega Homeboyz v Kariobangi Sharks match will be played at Moi Sports Centre, Kasarani, because the stadium board is yet to confirm availability of the facility.

This is because they are yet to get a directive from relevant authorities on the protocols to be followed before and after every match.

“FKF has rules on change of venue for a league match and this has to happen 24 hours to the game. If we don’t get the protocols by Thursday (today), it will be hard for the Friday game to go on or if it has to then we have to look for an alternative venue,” said a source at FKF who declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak on weighty issues.

FKF Secretary General Barry Otieno had earlier on Tuesday confirmed that without government protocols, the league will not resume and the federation was still in a wait and see situation.