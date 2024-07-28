FKF: No international matches at Nyayo Stadium, for now

Kenyans will have to wait longer before watching Harambee Stars play their international matches on home soil again.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa on Friday night said that the Confederation of African Football (Caf) had directed that the playing surface at Nyayo National Stadium be overhauled in readiness for the 2024 African Nations Championship (Chan) set to be held early next year in the three East African countries.

Mwendwa also revealed that the continental football governing body has allowed Gor Mahia and Kenya Police to host their respective African matches this month at Nyayo National Stadium.

Gor will face Al Merreikh of South Sudan between August 16 and 18 in their Champions League preliminary round while Police will take on Ethiopian Coffee in the Confederation Cup.

“CAF has said that the grass (at Nyayo National Stadium) is not up to standards. So after those two matches, we will remove the grass,” said Mwendwa.

“The bad news is that in September, there is no chance for Harambee Stars to play at home. CAF are telling us to remove the grass, so that in four months, we have new grass that will be ready for Chan,” he added.

Mwendwa spoke on the sidelines of the FKF Gala held at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

While the communication is not yet official, Mwendwa said Chan will likely be held in early 2025 and not in September this year as earlier planned.

Kenya won the right to co-host the competition with neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

“Kenya will stage Chan if we step up and I think we will step up,” he said.

Kenya settled on the 30,000-seater capacity stadium as the primary venue for the biennial competition.

Harambee Stars are scheduled to host Zimbabwe in the opening 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group “J” qualifier on September 2

Five-time champions Cameroon and Namibia are the nation in the pool. Because of lack of an approved stadium to host international matches, Harambee Stars were forced to play their June 2026 World Cup qualifying matches in against Burundi and reigning African champions Cote d’Ivoire in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Kenya’s biggest and best sports facility, the iconic Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani is closed for renovations.