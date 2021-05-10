FKF moves resumption date for top league

Wazito FC midfielder Kevin Kimani receives his Covid-19 vaccination at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on April 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to a letter sent to all the FKF-PL club chairmen, and seen by Nation Sport, FKF will carry out the Covid-19 tests on Tuesday whereby every team will present 25 players and 10 officials
  • On May 1 President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Ministries of Sports and Health to roll-out the Covid-19 containment protocols to guide the resumption of sporting activities in the country
  • The change in the date for the resumption of the league means FKF are likely to push Wednesday matches to Friday

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has postponed the planned resumption of the top-flight league from Wednesday to Friday.

