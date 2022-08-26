FKF Management Committee convenes all-inclusive meeting

Football stakeholders in the country are set to have an all-inclusive meeting on September 2 to deliberate on the way forward concerning the game.

In the meeting convened by Football Kenya Federation Management Committee comprising all the 48 branches, a raft of proposals will be discussed and later presented to the new President of Kenya after the Supreme Court ruling on September 5.

The meeting will involve all the clubs participating in the FKF Premier League, National Super League, Women Premier League and all other lower leagues.

Also invited to the meeting is the government-backed FKF Transition Committee whose mandate was extended by two months on August 15 by Sports CS Amina Mohamed.

“This is a meeting for all football stakeholders, administrators and government officials. The main agenda is to draft and adopt key issues which we shall present to the government with the elephant in the room being how to ensure the Fifa suspension is lifted. It is an all-inclusive meeting and nobody will be left out,” said Amos Otieno, the FKF Nairobi East Branch who is also the Vice Chairperson of FKF Management committee.

“We have received a euphoric response from clubs, stakeholders and even the government. This will not be a platform to admonish anyone but to receive views and prepare a draft to the incoming government on how to handle issues concerning football,” said Otieno.

Former Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye said the meeting should chart a way forward on football growth but insisted that the incoming government should prioritise having the Fifa suspension lifted so that Kenya can participate in international competitions.

“If everybody comes to the meeting with a clean heart and a clear conscience then agree on how football will be improved and modalities to effect the changes, then that will be good. The Fifa suspension is affecting our players and the government should not be left out of this,” said Musonye.

FKF president aspirant Lordvick Aduda also confirmed that he will be attending the meeting. The veteran football administrator said the event signals a new dawn noting that despite their divergent opinions, football stakeholders are finally seeing the light and coming together for the benefit of the game.

“This is what we ought to have done way back and the situation would have been solved. Football has many emerging and pertinent issues which if taken care of with the incoming government, then we shall hit great heights,” said Aduda.