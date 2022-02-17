FKF presidential aspirants seek dialogue to end impasse

Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee chairperson Retired Justice Aaron Ringera addresses the press at Kasarani on February 16, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Confederation of African Football (Caf) issued a direct ticket to Uganda who will now play in the continental showpiece to be held in Morocco later this year
  • Kenya could still be locked out of upcoming competitions if the impasse between the government, the disbanded federation, Caf and Fifa is not resolved
  • Nyakundi, however, defended the caretaker committee, saying that it exhausted all the avenues of engaging Caf and the Harambee Starlets being locked out should squarely be blamed on Otieno

Football stakeholders have now called for a round table dialogue to help break the impasse on the state of the game in the country after Harambee Starlets were locked out of the African Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifier against Uganda Cranes.

