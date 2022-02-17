FKF presidential aspirants seek dialogue to end impasse

Football stakeholders have now called for a round table dialogue to help break the impasse on the state of the game in the country after Harambee Starlets were locked out of the African Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifier against Uganda Cranes.

Acting on the letter authored by disbanded Football Kenya Federation Secretary General Barry Otieno that Kenya couldn’t plan for the match since the caretaker committee had taken over affairs of football in the country, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) issued a direct ticket to Uganda who will now play in the continental showpiece to be held in Morocco later this year.

The decision by Caf to respond to Otieno’s letter and ignore the Ministry of Sports’ plea to reverse the decision has now put the future of football in the country in jeopardy.

This is because Kenya could still be locked out of upcoming competitions if the impasse between the government, the disbanded federation, Caf and Fifa is not resolved.

FKF presidential aspirants Lordvick Aduda, Nicholas Musonye and Milton Nyakundi, in an interview with Nation Sport, called for a sober approach to deal with the issue now that the fate of football is at stake.

Liaise with Fifa

“It was very unfortunate for someone to write to Caf and deny our girls a chance to play. Federations are affiliated directly to Fifa and not Caf, and that is why we have no option but to engage the two bodies.

“Definitely we have to make a decision on the way forward so as not to kill the talent of our players by denying them to play in Caf competitions,” said Musonye. “The only solution is that we have to liaise with Fifa and make quick moves to fix our football,” added Musonye.

Aduda said it is high time we get to the root of the problem and realise that the international football bodies will not violate their own statute and recognise caretaker committees.

“Bodies which are not elected or appointed according to the statutes like caretaker committer are not recognised. The fact that Caf acted on Barry’s letter, shows that they dealt with ousted FKF. Our football is currently in crisis and we need a round table talk to see the way forward,” said Aduda. He clarified that Gor and Tusker wrote directly to Caf after FKF was disbanded and that is why their Caf Confederation Cup and Caf Champions League matches were played.

Nyakundi, however, defended the caretaker committee, saying that it exhausted all the avenues of engaging Caf and the Harambee Starlets being locked out should squarely be blamed on Otieno.