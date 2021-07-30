FKF hard-pressed to explain new league trophy

FKF President Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa addresses journalists during unveiling of FKF-Premier League trophy on July 29, 2021 at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mwendwa said that of importance was the fact that for the first time, the FKF-Premier League had a trophy that symbolises the local competition
  • During the night interview with the television channel, Mwendwa offered that over $50,000 (about Sh5 million) was spent in making the trophy
  • Immediately after it was unveiled at Citizen TV, Kenyans took to social media, a majority criticising the trophy's design


Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa Thursday continued to remain cagey over the cost of the competition's newly unveiled golden trophy that has attracted little enthusiasm from the football fraternity.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.