FKF General Council sets date for new season

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League's General Council has earmarked November 20 as the date for the start of the 2020/2021 BetKing Premier League season.

Consequently, the Council, which comprises representatives from the 18 clubs which compete in the top-flight league, will Thursday release fixtures for the new season.

"The General Council remains cognizant of the Covid-19 situation in the country and has put in measures that will ensure that the league will be conducted within the existing health regulations in the country, to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved," it said in a statement.

"The Council wishes to see the commencement of the 2020/2021 season with a league kick-off match on Friday, 20th of November 2020 because beyond that date it will be impossible to commence and complete the league."

The Council is hoping the government will give a thumbs up to the resumption of contact sport in the country.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed has maintained a blanket ban on all contact sports, including football, volleyball, and basketball since March, when the first COVID-19 case was reported in the country.

To that effect, the 2019/2020 Kenyan Premier League season was cancelled and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa declared Gor Mahia champions.

He also announced the promotion of Nairobi City Stars and Bidco to the top-flight.

Mwendwa further announced the league has acquired two sponsorship deals, cumulatively worth about Sh2 billion, from Nigerian betting firm BetKing and China-owned Pay-tv channel StarTimes.