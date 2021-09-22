FKF ends partnership with betting firm Odibets

FKF President Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa addresses journalists during the unveiling of the FKF-Premier League trophy on July 29, 2021 at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Under this deal, the betting firm would pay allowances and bonuses to Stars players on international duty.
  • The termination of the Odibets contract comes barely two months after FKF ended its five-year, Sh1.2 billion partnership with another betting firm BetKing on “mutually” basis according to the federation.

The new Football Kenya Federation Premier League and County League are set to begin without title sponsors.

