FKF ends partnership with betting firm Odibets

The new Football Kenya Federation Premier League and County League are set to begin without title sponsors.

This follows FKF decision Wednesday to pull out of a multi-million shillings deal with Odibets citing “breach of contract”.

“The Football Kenya Federation has terminated its partnership with Odibets with immediate effect due to breach of contract by the betting firm.

“The federation remains committed to developing win-win partnerships for the good of the game and will continue to engage wholeheartedly with partners who share our commitment and vision for the growth of the game in Kenya,” FKF said in a terse statement.

Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai told Nation Sport that the firm would give a statement on the issue after holding in internal meeting.

The three-year, Sh127 million Odibets deal with FKF, was touted as one that would greatly develop football from the grassroots.

Odibets had also agreed separately with the federation to be a “motivation partner” for Kenya’s Harambee Stars.

Under this deal, the betting firm would pay allowances and bonuses to Stars players on international duty.