FKF Electoral board sets December 7 for national polls

Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) national elections will be held on December 7 after conclusion of the exercise at the county level polls on November 9.

According to the roadmap issued on by five-member FKF Electoral Board, the final list of candidates for various posts at the county and national level will be published on November 11, while the list of eligible clubs and delegates will be published on September 30.

The board, which is headed by Hesbon Owila, has also indicated timelines for raising and resolving dispute regarding the voter register, and eligibility of clubs and candidates. Other members in the FKF electoral board are Marceline Sande, James Waindi, Dan Mule and Alfred Ng’ang’a.

Due regard has been placed on the requisite minimum qualifications for candidates and so as to achieve inclusivity and participation to the greatest extent possible, the independent Electoral Board adopts the eligibility criterion set out in Article 27 of FIFA statutes and in line with both the FIFA Standards Electoral Code and FKF Statutes as detailed below.

FKF Electoral board unveiled

To vie for the President and Vice President seat: A candidate must be an adult Kenyan Citizen by birth, with at least five endorsements from any of the FKF Members.

He/she must have played an active role in football either as a player, member or an official of FKF in two of the last five years as per the FIFA Statutes. A candidate must satisfy the requirements for leadership and integrity set out in Chapter Six of the 2020 Kenyan Constitution.

For those wishing to vie for the National Executive Committee Members seat: A candidate must be an adult Kenyan Citizen by birth, with at least five endorsements from any FKF Members, two of which must be from members domiciled in the region he/she seeks to represent.

A candidate must have played an active role in football either as a player, member or an official of FKF in two of the last five years as per the FIFA Statutes.

Aspirants wishing to vie for a County/ branch seat: A candidate must be an adult Kenyan Citizen by birth, have at least five endorsements from any FKF Members domiciled in the County he/she seeks to represent. He/she must have played an active role in football either as a player, member or an official of FKF in two of the last five years as per the FIFA Statutes.

Candidates wishing to submit their nomination papers to the board will be accorded an opportunity to submit their candidature and pay the respective nomination fees, as provided for under the existing FKF Electoral Code and within the timelines stipulated in the Electoral Calendar.

FKF members wishing to withdraw their endorsements and/or endorse a different candidate in accordance with the FKF Electoral Code are free to do so, on days provided for in the Electoral Calender.

This will require that a meeting is held by the club officials, minutes signed by the Chairperson and Secretary, and submitted to the Board. No club or FKF branch shall endorse two candidates.

The voter register at County Level shall contain clubs that have participated in the National Super League, Men Division One WPL, WNSL and are not eligible to vote at the national level, regional and county leagues for two (2) of the last five (5) years and are currently active. Each club shall be represented by one delegate. The clubs must be domiciled in respective counties.

The voter register at the National Elections shall contain: Representatives from each of the 48 counties of FKF, a representative from each of the 18 FKF Premier League clubs.

The Board advises any individual (s) with such disputes or complaint to lodge them within the set timelines as published in the Electoral Calender and accompanied with the following mandatory documents: