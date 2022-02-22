FKF Div One side Gogo Boys appoint new coach

Football Kenya Federation Premier League Division One side Gogo Boys have announced that coach Wilberforce Chesire will be in charge of the team after the exit of Hamisi Mohamed on Monday evening.

The club's patron Ahmed Kalebi confirmed that Mohammed's departure was due to a string of poor results in the three matches they have played in their maiden season in the third-tier league.

Kalebi said Mohammed, a former Wazito coach, didn't attend a meeting of the club's Executive Committee on Monday evening, whose aim was to look for ways of improving the team's fortunes on the pitch, and not to relieve him of his duties.

"The meeting was to show and identify where we have a problem and help sort out the the situation. It is true we have parted ways with coach Kaka who didn't attend the meeting.

Chesire will guide the team for the rest of the season. Mohammed was on probation with us for four games and we hired him since Chesire had no coaching credentials (Caf C). However, we have since established that it is not a requirement in FKF Division One," Kalebi told Nation Sport.

He also revealed that the team will appoint an experienced technical director from a team in the top-flight to help steer them towards qualification.

Chesire is not new to the team as he guided them to finish second when they were in the FKF Division Two before their entry into the FKF Division One after buying out a slot from cash-strapped Nairobi Stima last season.

Mohammed, who is famously remembered for attending training clinic at the English Premier League side Arsenal in 2018, joined the team at the start of the season and was in-charge for only three games.

Hamisi had also served as Posta Rangers and Kenya-Under 20 tactician.

Gogo Boys lost to Malindi Progressive and newbies Avena in their two opening matches before throwing a 2-0 lead against Zetech Titans at the weekend to draw 2-2.

The result annoyed the club fans, who confronted Mohamed, saying they were not impressed by the team's show on the pitch.

However, Kalebi remained confident that the tide would change in their favour under Chesire and thanked Mohammed for his services during his short stint with the club.

"It is only three games and there is room for us to rectify the unconvincing start to the season and compete with other teams," he said.