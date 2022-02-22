FKF Div One side Gogo Boys appoint new coach

Part of the action in the fifth edition of Kriss Darlin Super Cup in Woodley Grounds in Kibra, Nairobi. Gogo Boys face Ping FC in the final of the tournament on December 20, 2020 at the same venue.

Photo credit: Pool |
By  Cecil Odongo

  • Gogo Boys lost to Malindi Progressive and newbies Avena in their two opening matches before throwing a 2-0 lead against Zetech Titans at the weekend to draw 2-2.
  • The result annoyed the club fans, who confronted Mohamed saying they were not impressed by the team's show on the pitch.

Football Kenya Federation Premier League Division One side Gogo Boys have announced that coach Wilberforce Chesire will be in charge of the team after the exit of Hamisi Mohamed on Monday evening.

