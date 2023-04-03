FKF Cup: Top flight sides to clash in quarters

The quarter-finals of the Football Kenya Federation Cup will involve top league sides after they beat their opponents in the Round of 16 stage of the domestic competition over the weekend.

In the quarter-finals slated for April 28 and 29, league champions Tusker will host KCB, while Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars will also square it out for a place in the last four.

Kakamega Homeboyz, who eliminated holders Gor Mahia, will face a stern test against Kariobangi Sharks at home

In another quarter-final clash, beaten finalists AFC Leopards will be up against Bandari, whom they have beaten home and away in the league this season.

KCB coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno said they will prepare well for the quarters finals as they look to end their trophy drought by bagging silverware this season.

"The quarter-finals will be tough because we are facing Tusker who are also our rivals in the race for the league title. This is an opportunity to win a trophy this season and by taking a game at a time and preparing well, we can scoop this title," said Otieno.

KCB will have a hard task as they have not beaten Tusker in the last seven matches. The last time the bankers triumphed against Tusker was on November 9, 2019 in a league match.

In the absence of Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards will fancy their chances of going all the way to the final.

Ingwe fans ares strill reeling from their 4-1 loss on post-match penalties to Gor Mahia during the 2021 final.

Bandari won the FKF Cup in 2019 after beating Kariobangi Sharks 3-1, while the latter lifted the title in 2018 by edging out Sofapaka 3-2.

Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya praised his charges for playing good football in their 1-0 win over FKF Division Two side Equity FC at Nyayo National Stadium.

Sharks reached the 2017, 2018 and 2019 finals and Muluya is hoping to make it four times.

"Playing Kakamega Homeboyz will be another tough game for us, but I'm confident we can lift the title and represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup," said Muluya.

The winner of the FKF Cup will go home with Sh2 million, while the runners up will get Sh1 million.

The teams which will finish third and fourth place will be paid Sh750,000 and Sh500,000 respectively.

Quarter-final Fixtures

Tusker FC v KCB

Sofapaka v Ulinzi Stars

Homeboyz v Kariobangi Sharks