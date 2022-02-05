FKF Cup in serious doubt

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup may not take place this season due to lack of funds.

FKF Caretaker Committee League and Competitions sub-Committee Chairman Ali Amour said Friday that no sponsor had come on board to sponsor the knockout competition, which is the route to the Caf Confederation Cup.

The winner of the FKF Cup represents Kenya in Caf Confederation Cup.

“We have a lot of mess to clean out and the question to ask is, do we want to play the Cup or put the system in place?” posed Amour.

“For us (FKF Caretaker Committee), we are focusing on putting the system in place and working within our mandate. Clubs do not have money…If a sponsor wants to come and sponsor the competition, well and good but for us, we do not want to touch it (the competition).”

The domestic cup, which involves grassroots teams, was first introduced in the country in 1956.

It has taken place every year since 1983 save for 2020 when it was not played to conclusion due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In last year’s edition, giants Gor Mahia beat arch-rival AFC Leopards 4-1 on post-match penalties after barren draw in normal time of the tough final staged at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

It was sponsored by gaming firm – Betway, with Gor pocketing Sh2 million for their triumph. Runners-up Leopards received Sh1 million while Bidco United got Sh750,000 for finishing third.

Nation FC, which is one of the teams that have made it a tradition to compete in the competition, expressed disappointment over news that this year’s edition might not take place.

“It is very unfortunate because it is one of the few tournaments where players plying their trade at the grassroots level get the rare opportunity to go against those playing for clubs in the topflight league,” said Nation FC coach John Ashihundu.

"It also means that the careers of many talented players at the grassroot level will be seriously affected because it is a platform for big clubs to identify them. As a team (Nation FC) we have been preparing and were just waiting for the draw and match dates."