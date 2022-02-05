FKF Cup in serious doubt

  • FKF Caretaker Committee League and Competitions sub-Committee Chairman Ali Amour said Friday that no sponsor had come on board to sponsor the knockout competition, which is the route to the Caf Confederation Cup
  • The domestic cup, which involves grassroots teams, was first introduced in the country in 1956
  • In last year’s edition, giants Gor Mahia beat arch-rival AFC Leopards 4-1 on post-match penalties after barren draw in normal time of the tough final staged at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup may not take place this season due to lack of funds.

