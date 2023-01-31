FKF Cup back, but with no sponsor

After a one-year hiatus due to lack of a sponsor, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup resumes this year, but still faced with the same challenge.

The knock-out competition, whose winner qualifies for the CAF Confederation Cup, will start on February 11 from the Round of 32 stage and the final played on June 24.

The draw will be conducted on Thursday at FKF offices in Kasarani, Nairobi.

Big guns AFC Leopards, Tusker and Gor Mahia are among the teams that have registered for this year’s contest.

FKF Head of Leagues and Competitions, Doreen Nabwire said since the federation has until now not succeeded in securing a sponsorship for the domestic cup, it will cater for its logistics.

But she is hopeful that a sponsor will come onboard in the course of the competition.

“We have tried (to get a sponsor for the competition) but have not succeeded. We will appreciate if one comes onboard even after the competition starts,” said Nabwire.

Gaming firm Betway sponsored the 2021 edition which was lifted by Gor, who beat their arch-rivals AFC Leopards 4-1 on post-match penalties after a barren draw in normal time at the Nyayo National Stadium.

K’Ogalo pocketed Sh 2millon for the win, while runners-up Leopards received Sh 1million. Bidco United pocketed Sh 750,000 for finishing third.

Registered teams

FKF-PL: AFC Leopards, Tusker, Gor Mahia, KCB, Kariobangi Sharks, Kakamega Homeboyz, Ulinzi Stars, Sofapaka, Bandari, Bidcop United and Kenya Police.

NSL: Muranga Seal, Darajani Gogo, Mombasa Elite, Mwatate FC, Migori Youth, Kajiado FC and Coastal Heroes.

Division One: Equity, Rainbow FC, Zetech Titans, Nyota FC, Sigalagala and Luanda Villa FC.

Amateur teams: Dero FC, Shalimar FC, Marula FC, Scarlet FC, Karatina Homeboyz, Bucks FC and Vickers FC.