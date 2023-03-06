FKF coaches attend CAF instructors course

Fifteen elite Football Kenya Federation (FKF) coaching instructors are taking part in a 10-day CAF instructors' course.

The training kicked off Monday at the Kenya Institute of Special Education in Nairobi with Ethiopian CAF instructor and Fifa technical expert Abraham Mebratu taking charge.

“CAF has introduced a new coaching convention and we need new instructors trained on it. At the end of this course, we shall recognize the coaches based on their level and performance,” said Mebratu.

“Once you have quality instructors, you will have quality coaches and they will create quality players. It means we will then have a beautiful game and a strong national team, both female and male in all age categories.

KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno agreed with Mebratu.

“This is a positive direction. We need qualified instructors to build the capacity of local coaching. We are lucky to have one of the first training of this kind in Africa.”

FKF Secretary General Barry Otieno said the course is an opportunity for Kenyan coaches to build their technical capacity at home and abroad.