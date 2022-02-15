FKF Caretaker Committee to recruit more than 2000 referees

Physical Endurance Test

A section of Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match officials take part in a Physical Endurance Test at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on February 15, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The PET for National Super League match officials will take place on Thursday at the same venue. 
  • He said that the committee is now at peace with all match officials, having settled all their dues and that moving forward, there will be no more delays in paying them their monies since they have all their details in a database. 

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee has announced an ambitious plan of training at least 2470 new referees before they leave office.

