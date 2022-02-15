FKF Caretaker Committee to recruit more than 2000 referees

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee has announced an ambitious plan of training at least 2470 new referees before they leave office.

Titus Kasuve, the Chairman of the Referees Committee, said that through the plan, they hope to increase the number of qualified referees at the grassroots levels.

He said that the committee's target is to train at least 470 female referees – each county having at least 10 female referees with five being center referees.

“…We are hoping that we can do 50 referees from every county,” said Kasuve during Tuesday’s Physical Endurance Test (PET) to FKF-Premier League match officials at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

“But we are specific, that we will recruit and train 470 women referees…We are looking at the budget and it will require quite a big amount of money but God willing, we will do it.”

Having been in office since November 11, 2021, the FKF Caretaker Committee’s six-month term ends in mid-May.

But Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, who appointed them, can extend their term if it elapses when they have not completed their tasks, which include organising fresh FKF elections.

The previous regime led by president Nick Mwendwa were hounded out of office on corruption allegations.

Kasuve said that from Tuesday's PET, some match officials were disqualified after medical tests revealed that they had various health complications such as high blood pressure.

The PET for National Super League match officials will take place on Thursday at the same venue.

He said that the committee is now at peace with all match officials, having settled all their dues and that moving forward, there will be no more delays in paying them their monies since they have all their details in a database.

Regarding Sunday's abandoned FKF-PL match between Gor Mahia and Vihiga Bullets, Kasuve said that once the referee's committee gets the match's report from the official, it will be forwarded to the FKF League and Competition Committee for ruling.