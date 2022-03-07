FKF Caretaker Committee to meet branch officials

All the 48 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) branch officials will Wednesday congregate at the Nyayo National Stadium for a meeting with the FKF caretaker committee over the state of football in the country.

The meeting comes two weeks after world football governing body, Fifa suspended Kenya from international competitions citing government interference following the disbandment of the Nick Mwendwa-led federation in November last year.

Last week, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed also told the Parliamentary Select Committee in-charge of Sports that a new FKF constitution is now ready after the caretaker committee had eight weeks to present its draft to stakeholders before being represented to Fifa for approval.

It is expected that the officials will be briefed on the contents of the constitution which Amina said will pave way for the formation a Normalisation Committee.

Amina said this will see the suspension lifted and a relevant body put in place to oversee the affairs of the football after the caretaker committee exits at the end of their term in two months' time.

Among the top issues on the agenda of the Wednesday meeting is the Fifa suspension and deliberation on the state of compliance to FKF competition by clubs from the grassroots level to the top-flight league.

“The committee further requests all branch officials to furnish the committee with Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission clearance and the certificate of good conduct," said part of the FKF letter copied to all the 47 branches dated March 5.

With controversy experienced in the lower tier leagues over promotion and relegation, the caretaker committee has also demanded that branches furnish them with the structures of the leagues, minutes of promotion and relegation, together with the copies and circulars received from clubs during the meeting.

The Aaron Ringera-led committee has also asked for match reports, match commissioner reports and disputes relating to league fixtures for the last six months.

In Division One, the Sports Disputes Tribunal is currently handling a case over promotion after Young Boys lamented over the merger and acquisition of Nairobi Stima’s slot by Gogo Boys in October last year.

Kibera Soccer and Dimba Patriots, which were promoted, had to begin the season fixtures three matches late due to the dispute, which is yet to be sorted out as they are listed as respondents in the case. Gogo Boys are listed as the interested party in the case.

Poor officiating has also been an issue with the recent case being two weeks ago when a referee was attacked in a FKF Division Two tie between Soy United and Mmust FC (now Nyota FC).

In a letter dated June 23, 2021, the now disbanded FKF delegated the running of the lower leagues to the branches, but the caretaker committee says that is not right and is against the federation's constitution.

The failure by the committee to release funds to the teams in lower leagues as grants is also expected to feature.

Over the weekend, only one FKF Women's Division One fixture was played as other clubs boycotted their matches castigating the caretaker committee for failing to honour their promise of paying each club Sh250,000 grant.

Mukuru Talant beat Limuru Starlets 3-1 as the rest of the clubs maintained they were faced with financial constraints, hence couldn't honour their matches.