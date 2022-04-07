FKF Busia branch to hold coaching symposium

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Busia branch will hold a one-day symposium on coaching to help improve the standards of the game in the region.

While disclosing, this the branch chairman Hillary Musundu urged clubs to comply with the Sports Act saying it would help solve problems bedevilling sports associations in the county.

Musundi urged the clubs to observe sportsmanship noting that it was their responsibility to sensitise their respective fans on the need to maintain peace during matches.

He was speaking after the FKF county league fixtures at Mabale Primary School where Mabale United shrugged off the challenge of hard-fighting Spiders to beat them 1-0 on Wednesday .

Silas Onyango scored the lone goal after 27 minutes in the match officiated by Daniel Pierre, assisted by Duncan Omondi and Stephen Mugabe.

In another match played on Wednesday, Bukhuma Senators trounced All Stars 2-0 to take the lead in the eight-team Butula sub-Branch League with four points from two matches. They were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Young Strikers in their opening encounter.

Jacaranda capitalised on home ground advantage to silence Lugulu 2-1 to catapult to second position with three points.