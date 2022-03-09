FKF Branches snub meeting with Caretaker Committee

The meeting between Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee and the officials of all the branches aborted on Wednesday due to lack of quorum at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The caretaker committee was left with an egg on their face after only representatives from Nairobi East and Kisii branches honoured the meeting which was supposed to discuss among other things, the way forward following the country's suspension by Fifa.

The compliance of the branches with the FKF constitution was also to be discussed.

“The meeting was aimed at informing branches of the state of football since the Caretaker Committee took office. They were also to discuss the Fifa suspension and the way forward. We therefore asked all the 48 FKF branches to come for the meeting to engage on the matter but only two showed up (Nairobi and Kisii),” said the Caretaker Committee chairperson Retired Justice Aaron Ringera.

Only the Murang'a branch issued an apology for failing to attend the meeting but its chairman Robert Maina protested that the formation of the caretaker committee was unconstitutional and against the Fifa rules.

Nation Sport understands that the branches, which form the General Assembly, have planned a Special General Meeting which will be held on March 26 at Kasarani.

“I thank the two branches for honouring our invite to this meeting. But because the number is not sufficient for any meaningful dialogue, we will not proceed with the meeting as intended. The caretaker committee will have a meeting of their own and discuss the way forward,” added Ringera.

Flanked by the committee members, Ringera regretted the turn of events and assured the branches that FKF will uphold the national values in the constitution of Kenya had no intention of stepping outside the law.

Former FKF Secretary General Lordvick Aduda said the branches could have been aggrieved by the gazette notice of November 11 which disbanded the NEC and no other organs of the federation.

“When NEC was disbanded, the FKF Caretaker Committee was formed and took over its roles. This was not right because other bodies like The General Assembly, Independent Electoral Board, Appeal Committee, Club Licensing Board and the secretariat remained intact and were not affected,” said Aduda.

He called on the assembly to mediate between the government and Fifa so that the suspension can be lifted.