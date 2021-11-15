FKF boss Nick Mwendwa released on Sh4million cash bail

What you need to know:

  • Mwendwa has however been barred from accessing the FKF office, attend any football activities and conduct any media interviews.

Embattled FKF president Nick Mwendwa Monday got a temporary relief after a court granted him Sh4 million cash bail or a bond of Sh7 million with two sureties.

