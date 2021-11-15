FKF boss Nick Mwendwa released on Sh4million cash bail

Embattled FKF president Nick Mwendwa Monday got a temporary relief after a court granted him Sh4 million cash bail or a bond of Sh7 million with two sureties.

Senior Resident Magistrate Wandia Nyamu however barred Mwendwa from accessing the FKF office, interfering with FKF workers, attend any football activities and conducting media interviews.

Ruling on Director of Criminal Investigations'(DCI) application for custodial orders will be delivered on Wednesday at the Milimani Law Courts.

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa leaves the Milimani Law Courts on November 15, 2021. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

The DCI sought orders to detain Mwendwa for 14 days to complete investigations and filed a miscellaneous application to have Mwendwa detained at the Gigiri Police Station.

State Prosecutor Everlyn Onunga told the court that Mwendwa is been investigated in relation to fraudulent acquisition of public property and expressed her fears that he is likely to interfere with potential witnesses.

However, Mwendwa's lawyer, Erick Mutua, says the plea to detain him does not meet the legal threshold, adding that their is no proof that embattled FKF boss will destroy evidence within his custody.

Mwendwa arrived at the Milimani Law Courts having spent the weekend behind bars at Gigiri Police Station after he was arrested last Friday afternoon.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers grilled him on the alleged misuse of public funds that came to fore thanks to a finding by an inspection committee formed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

On Sunday, Fifa threatened to ban Kenya from all football activities in the wake of reported government interference in the management of the game.

In a letter addressed to Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura also extended an olive branch, promising 'immediate' negotiations in a bid to resolve the crisis.

"Fifa understand the important role your office plays in ensuring that sports bodies in Kenya comply with applicable roles," Samoura, considered the most powerful woman delegate in football, observed.

Samoura also urged Amina to consider reinstating the disbanded Football Kenya Federation's National Executive Committee (NEC).

Samoura also explained Amina's move to appoint a caretaker committee last week to manage the affairs of the game in the interim is illegal.

The committee is headed by retired Jutsice Aaron Ringera.

"I have been made aware of the appointment of a so-called caretaker committee together with its secretariat in lieu of the FKF NEC. I must highlight this appointment is contrary to our principles in which all our member associations are supported to independently manage their affairs."