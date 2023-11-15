FKF appoints teachers to junior national teams

Three teachers are among the new appointees in the technical benches of the junior national football teams.

St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale football coach Peter “Big Machine” Mayoyo has been named the new assistant coach for Kenya national under-18 boys’ team, deputising Salim Ali.

Yala Township Primary School teacher Ben Achieng will serve as the team manager of the Kenya national Under-15 boys team, while Rosemary Wairimu, a teacher at Bondeni Primary School in Nairobi, has been named the Kenya national Under-15 girls team manager.

In a Monday statement to newsrooms, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) said the appointments are in line with its vision to empower teachers with coaching education and experience.

“Youth players spend a significant amount of time in school. It is for this reason that we resolved to empower teachers with coaching education and certification,” said FKF Secretary General Barry Otieno.

“FKF remains committed to the wholesome development of Youth and Women’s football, and we believe these appointments will aid our long-term goal of ensuring our players are coached by qualified personnel.”

In the national U18 boys team, Babu will also be deputised by Bidco United’s coach Anthony Akhulia.

Kenya is set to host the 2023 CECAFA U-18 Boys Championships from November 25 to December 9, 2023 in Kisumu and Kakamega.

Subsequently, the Confederation of African Football Championships shall take place in Nairobi from December 10 to 15.

The national U-15 boys team will be handled by Mathare United’s coach Leonard Odipo, while the girls' team will be coached by Jackline Akoth

The coaching lineup

U-18 Boys: Salim Babu (Head Coach), Anthony Akhulia (Assistant Coach), Peter Mayoyo (Assistant Coach),Ronny Oyando (Team Manager), Bonface Odire (Physiotherapist), Fredrick Otieno (Team Doctor), Samuel Koko (GK Trainer), Jectan Oitang’or (Kit Manager)

U-15 Boys: Leonard Odipo (Head Coach), Benard Kawinzi (Assistant Coach), Hesbon Nyabinge (Assistant Coach), Ben Achieng (Team Manager), Lawrence Suji (Physiotherapist), Noel Mandi (Team Doctor), George Wambugu (GK Trainer), Isaac Munene (Kit Manager)