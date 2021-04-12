FKF announce new Harambee Starlets coach

Tusker assistant coach Charles Okere during his unveiling at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on April 24, 2018

Tusker assistant coach Charles Okere during his unveiling at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on April 24, 2018. Okere is the new Harambee Starlets head coach. 


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Okere, who serves as assistant coach at FKF Premier League leaders Tusker, replaces David Ouma who has parted ways with the federation on mutual consent
  • Okere will be assisted by KCB assistant coach Godfrey Oduor and Mildred Cheche

Football Kenya Federation has appointed Charles Okere as the new Harambee Starlets coach. 

