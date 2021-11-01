Five things we learned from the FKF-PL

Defending champions Tusker registered their first victory in this season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) with a 2-0 romp over struggling Wazito at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

But it is Kariobangi Sharks, who stole the show by thrashing 10-man Mathare United 6-0 in the 'Slum Derby', as former champions Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboyz kept their unblemished records intact.

Here are the five talking points from the weekend matches.

Reprieve for coach Robert Matano as Tusker pick first win

By virtue of being the defending champions and breaking the bank to bolster their squad with more than 10 new signings, Tusker are bookmakers' favourites to retain their title.

And so when they lost 1-0 to a depleted AFC Leopards and 2-1 to newbies FC Talanta in their first two matches, many were in shock.

Coupled by their humiliating 5-0 aggregate loss to Egyptian giants Zamalek in the Caf Champions League, pressure was no doubt mounting on experienced tactician Matano.

The old head showed his experience as the brewers finally registered a first league win against Wazito with six changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Talanta last Wednesday.

Kalos Kirenge was the only surviving member of the back four as captain Eugene Asike, Hillary Wandera and Kevin Monyi lost their spots to Christopher Oruchum, Jimmy Mbugua and Daniel Sakari respectively.

Kibwana and Teddy Osok replaced Rodgers Ouma and Stewart Omondi in midfield as John Njuguna was benched for Boniface Muchiri.

And it paid dividends with Shami Kibwana and Deogratius Ojok scoring the goals. Matano hopes the win is the start of many to come. But history shows that brewers did not register a win in their two opening matches last season, but went ahead to lift the trophy.

Can Felix Oluoch fill Erick Kapaito’s golden boots?

Kariobangi Sharks were left with a big void to fill when their captain and 2020/21 Most Valuable Player Erick Kapaito left the club for Ethiopia’s Arba Minch in September.

In the campaign, the attacker notched 24 goals to bag the award and the golden boot.

But five matches into the new campaign, the club may have found a perfect replacement in Felix Oluoch.

After opening his account with a brace in Sharks’ 3-0 win over Vihiga Bullets on October 20, Oluoch shined again on Sunday with a hat-trick in their resounding 6-0 over 10-man Mathare United at Kasarani Annex.

It was the first hat-trick of the season and it propelled him to the summit of the top scorers chart with five goals.

Perhaps not to see him lose focus, Sharks coach William Muluya downplayed the impact of the attacker in the match, saying the victory was a result of team work. But Muluhya knows it will be hard to keep him of the limelight if the former APS Bomet man continues scoring.

Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboyz maintain perfect start

Five rounds into season, Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboyz are still unbeaten. Both sides have played four matches and won all.

Record champions Gor have beaten KCB 2-1, AFC Leopards 1-0, Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 and Sofapaka 1-0. More encouraging for the 19-time Kenyan champions is their steel defence which has only allowed one goal.

On the other hand, Homeboyz have edged out Kenya Police 1-0, Wazito 1-0, Posta Rangers 2-0 and Vihiga Bullets 3-2.

The two teams are tied on 12 points and only behind league leaders Bandari on goal difference. Homeboyz are second due to the number of goals scored with Gor in third spot.

Pressure mounting on Vihiga Bullets’ coach Mafuta

Newcomers Vihiga Bullets are feeling the heat of the top-flight after extending their winless streak to five matches at the weekend.

Coach Evans Mafuta replaced Edward Manoah, who resigned from the position, shortly after guiding the team to the top flight league.

It has been a rude welcome for Vihiga, who have their last four matches and sit rock-bottom of the 18-team league on one point only.

The one point came in their barren draw with Bidco United in their opening match of the season.

They lost 4-0 to Posta Rangers, 3-0 to Kariobangi Sharks, 2-0 to FC Talanta and 3-2 to Kakamega Homeboyz.

Mafuta can only hope that his side will soon find their footing in the competition or else he could be the first coach to be sacked.

Despite the big names, Kenya Police fall again

Kenya Police FC have been on a recruitment spree as they look to form a strong team for a good campaign on their return to the FKF-PL.

Some of the big names at the club include Clffton Miheso, John Mark Makwatta, Duncan Otieno and Musa Mohammed. And despite the quartet starting in Saturday's clash against KCB at Kenya Utalii College Sports Club in Nairobi, they fell 2-1 to the bankers.

In the loss, which was their third of the season, the disciplined forces wasted several open chances and KCB duly punished them.

James Mazemebe and Henry Onyango netted KCB's goals, while Police's strike came from Makwata from the spot.