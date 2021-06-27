Five things we learned from the FKF-PL

KCB on Saturday squandered the chance to return to the helm of the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) after being held to a barren draw by a stubborn Kakamega Homeboyz at ASK Showgrounds in Nakuru.

The bankers and Tusker have been exchanging top spot in the 17-team league as the chase silverware and a ticket to next season’s Caf Champions League intensifies. Tusker tops on 44 points, one ahead of KCB. Gor's chances suffered a blow after a shock loss to Western Stima.

Here are the five taking points of round 21 of the competition.

Either Tusker or KCB to represent Kenya in CAF Champions League

Defending champions Gor Mahia’s 2-1 loss to Western Stima on Saturday at Thika Sub County Stadium meant that either leaders Tusker or second-placed KCB have the chance to qualify for next season’s Caf Champions League.

This is as a result of FKF’s earlier announcement that the team which will be at the top of the league by close of business on June 30 will be entered for the continental showpiece.

FKF were forced to issue the directive after CAF set a June 30 deadline for members states to submit the names of their respective representatives for the continental club competition.

Tusker clash with a resurgent Ulinzi Stars on Wednesday at ASK Showgrounds in Nakuru, as KCB take on Nzoia Sugar on the same defining day. The Brewers will need to be wary of an Ulinzi side that has only conceded 11 goals (the lowest in the league) and are unbeaten in five matches.

KCB face a Nzoia side that has been poor since the resumption of the competition on May 14, losing four of its past five matches.

Western Stima end Gor's Mahia's Caf dream

Westen Stima proved once again that they are Gor's bogey team after beating the defending champions 2-1 at Thika Sub County Stadium on Saturday, despite finishing the match with 10-men.

Rodgers Ouma received his second booking, but they still fought tooth and nail to avenge their 3-1 loss to K’Ogalo in the first leg encounter. The result ended Gor's dream of returning to the Caf Champions League as they are now six points off leaders Tusker.

Stima who are 15th on 16 points have been a hard nut to crack for Gor, as they have held the defending champions five times in their last 10 meetings before this season’s matches. The Kisumu-based side have won two of the other five matches, with Gor winning three.

AFC Leopards revive title hopes

AFC Leopards regained ground in their title chase with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bandari on Saturday at Kenya Utalii College Sports Club in Nairobi.

Their first victory in four matches saw Leopards leapfrog defending champions Gor Mahia into third on 40 points.

Prior to this vital win, Ingwe had stumbled three times in the title race – losing by a solitary goal to troubled Mathare United, and 3-1 to newcomers Bidco United.

Coach Patrick Aussems side, who are chasing their 14th title, had also battled to a 2-2 draw with Sofapaka.

Bandari end rot with Sharks rout

Bandari brought to an end their six-match winless streak in style by thrashing Kariobangi Sharks 4-1 at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Friday.

The wins saw them go above Sharks in sixth place, with both teams on 31 points. In the six, winless matches, the dockers drew 1-1 with Nzoia Sugar, 2-2 with Wazito and 1-1 with Bidco United. They then fell 3-0 to KCB, drew 1-1 with Western Stima and lost 3-1 to Ulinzi Stars.

It was the fifth straight loss for Sharks, having fallen 1-0 to Tusker, 2-0 to Wazito, 2-1 to Nairobi City Stars and 2-0 to Ulinzi in their previous matches.

Penalties come to the rescue of Erick Kapaito and Elvis Rupia

This second leg has been tough for goal poachers Kapaito and Rupia as goals have not been coming like it was in the first leg. Kapaito, who turns out for Kariobangi Sharks is the leading scorer on 15 goals, while Rupia of Leopards follows closely on 14 goals.

Kapaito scored Sharks’ consolation goal in their 4-1 loss to Bandari on Saturday from the spot, his first goal since their 3-0 win over KCB on February 28.

Rupia also sealed Leopards' 2-1 win over Wazito from the spot after Maurice Ojwang fouled Hansel Ochieng in the box.

The goal was Rupia’s third since the resumption of the competition on May 14, as he scored from the spot to rescue a point for Ingwe in their 2-2 draw with Sofapaka at Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta on June 16.

The burly attacker was also on target in Leopards solitary goal win over Mathare United on May 27.