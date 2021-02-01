Five things we learned from the FKF-PL

Six wins were registered in this weekend’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) matches as Tusker assumed leadership of the standings.

They beat Mathare United 1-0 to move top on 23 points, displacing KCB who are on 22 points after their 0-0 draw away at Ulinzi Stars. AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia both warmed up for next Sunday's 'Mashemeji Derby' with victories.

Nation Sport looks at five talking points from the weekend action.

Is Boniface Ambani’s 15 year record under threat?

For 15 years now, no player has broken former striker Boniface Ambani’s record of scoring a whoopping 26 goals a season in the top flight league.

Ambani achieved the feat while turning out for Tusker.

Only veteran striker Allan Wanga has come close to breaking that record, when he scored 23 goals in 2007, also playing for the Brewers.

Jesse Were and Michael Olunga fell short in 2016 when they scored 21 and 17 goals respectively.

But with Kariobangi Sharks’ Eric Kapaito and AFC Leopards’ Elvis Rupia all hitting the double digits thus far in goals, Ambani’s record is likely to be shattered if the two continue being ruthless in front of goal.

Kapaito scored his 12th goal of the season when he sealed Sharks’ 2-1 win over Nairobi City Stars at Kasarani Annex on Saturday. For Rupia, he took his tally to 10 goals after scoring Leopards second goal in their 2-1 win over Posta Rangers at the same venue.

Interestingly, Kapaito’s 12 goals have all come from open play, while Rupia has only scored once through a penalty.

AFC Leopards in blistering form ahead of the “Mashemeji Derby”

Leopards warmed up for the first leg of this season’s “Mashemeji Derby” scheduled for Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi with a 2-1 win over Posta Rangers.

The win maintained Ingwe’s impressive run this season. It was their sixth win and third in a row in eight matches. Leopards, who are fourth on the log with 18 points and have two games in hand, have lost twice.

With such an impressive run, Ingwe under youthful tactician Anthony Kimani goes into this weekend’s contest confident of bringing to an end their winless streak against K’Ogalo.

While Gor also warmed up for the heavyweight clash with a 3-1 win over Bandari on Sunday at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa, they have not been in their best form.

K’Ogalo, who are sixth on the table with 15 points and also have two games in hand, suffered a shock 1-0 loss o Vihiga United on January 23.

They also fell 2-1 to Tusker on December 16 and 4-3 to Sharks on January 10.

Returnees Vihiga United finding their footing

After shocking 19-time champions Gor Mahia on January 23, minnows Vihiga United continued with their good performance against big teams, holding Sofapaka to a 1-1 draw at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega on Saturday.

The draw saw the FKF-PL returnees, who had a poor start of the season, move to the 13th place on the log with nine points. It was also the first time this season that the coach Sammy Okoth side went two successive matches without a loss.

Ulinzi Stars is the other big team that Vihiga has denied maximum points after playing out a 0-0 draw on January 8 at Afraha Stadium.

Apart from the slim win over Gor, Vihiga’s other victory came on December 13, when they beat Nzoia Sugar 2-1 at Bukhungu Stadium. They have lost five matches and drawn in thrice.

Ulinzi Stars: Best defence, but blunt attack

Ulinzi’s 0-0 draw with highflying KCB at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Saturday saw the soldiers maintain their record of fewest number of goals conceded so far this season.

Ulinzi's defence has been superb, letting in only three goals in 10 matches.

The three goals came in their 1-0 loss to Gor Mahia on December 12, 1-1 draw with Nairobi City Stars on January 16 and 2-1 win over Mathare United on January 27.

However, their attack has been pathetic as they have only registered two victories with the other seven ending in draws.

Apart from edging Mathare, Ulinzi’s only other victory came on December 23 when they beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0. They are seventh on the log with 13 points.

Zoo FC strong candidates for relegation

Zoo is the only top flight club yet to register a win this season, and as a result, they sit rock bottom of the log with two points.

Unlike other teams, the Kericho County based side have four games in hand due to their late start of the season, following wrangles with FKF over the StarTimes broadcast deal.

Their 2-1 loss to Nzoia Sugar on Sunday at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma was their fourth in a row and makes them strong contenders to face the chop.

