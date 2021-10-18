Five things to know about Champions League surprise package Sheriff

Sheriff's players celebrate their second goal during their Uefa Champions League group D match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on September 28, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Javier Soriano | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Their starting line-up against Real Madrid featured two Brazilians, two Greeks, two Colombians, one Peruvian, one Uzbek, one Ghanaian, one Luxembourger and one Malian
  • Sheriff are owned by an eponymous company founded in the early 1990s by two former Soviet police officers that has an economic and political monopoly on Transnistria
  • A statue of Lenin towers over the centre of Tiraspol, while his bust stands in front its City Hall still named the House of the Soviets

Tiraspol, Moldova

