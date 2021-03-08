Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Five talking points from the FKF-PL

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • Sharks were frustrated by Posta Rangers in their 0-0 draw with Kapaito getting no chance to increase his tally of 14.
  • It was the same script for Rupia in their 1-0 win over Nairobi City Stars. The Leopards’ danger man, who has scored 11 goals, was always kept on check by the City Stars defenders.
  • Meja, who is third on the log with eight goals, also had a frustrating afternoon in their 1-0 win over Ulinzi on Friday, thus failing to close in on Rupia.

Leaders Tusker bounced back to winning ways in round 15 of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) with a 1-0 win over Ulinzi Stars on Friday at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani.

