After breaking for the first round of Betway Cup matches, the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) resumed with eight matches spread from Thursday to Saturday.

Eleven-time champions Tusker cemented their lead with an emphatic 4-1 win over struggling Posta Rangers at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi on Thursday.

It turned out to be a bad weekend for 13-time winners AFC Leopards as Bandari brought to a halt their four-match unbeaten run with a 2-1 win at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Friday.

Nation Sport looks at five talking points from the FKF-PL

Henry Meja continues to shine

The 19-year-old Tusker attacker affirmed his place among the players to watch out for this season after netting a brace in their maul of Posta Rangers.

The goals helped the former Green Commandos man take his tally thus far to seven, three behind second placed Elvis Rupia of AFC Leopards and six behind leader Eric Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks.

Meja, who joined Tusker in 2020, has been instrumental in the team’s impressive run this season which sees them top with 29 points, four ahead of KCB, who lost 2-1 to Nzoia Sugar, but have a game in hand over the leaders.

Meja was on February 10 named the club’s January Player of the Month.

During that period, the highly rated forward scored four goals and provided one assist.

He is among the 28 local based Harambee Stars players, who are training in preparations for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Egypt and Togo. It is his maiden call up to the national team.

Rude welcome for Patrick Aussems, Stanley Okumbi

Coach Patrick Aussems’ hopes of making it to two wins in a row with AFC Leopards were dimmed on Friday after Bandari beat them 2-1 at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

It was Leopards’ third loss of the season. The defeat left Leopards, who have two games in hand, in fifth place on the log with 19 points, while Bandari are eighth with 17 points.

In his first match at Leopards, Aussems guided the club to a 6-0 victory over minnows Tiki FC in the FKF Betway Cup.

It was also a bad start for Rangers new coach Okumbi as in-form Tusker compounded his side’s woes with a 4-1thrashing.

Okumbi replaced Sammy Omollo, who was sacked due to a string of poor performances, and has since been appointed Gor Mahia’s assistant coach.

Sudi Stadium is Nzoia Sugar’s fortress

Nzoia Sugar brought down the highflying KCB as they beat them 2-1 at their Sudi backyard. KCB were reduced to 10 men in the tough clash after midfield maestro Kyalo Mutinda was sent off in the 43rd minute.

The win saw the millers maintain their unbeaten run at home this season. Of the six matches that Nzoia have hosted at Sudi Stadium this season, they have won three and drawn in three. Kariobangi Sharks and Sofapaka are the other top sides that have failed to collect maximum points from the venue.

Nzoia battled to a barren draw with Sharks on December 5 and beat Sofapaka 2-1 on January 16.

But they have struggled away from home, losing four of the six matches and sit 12th on the log with 14 points.

Nairobi City Stars win at last, but Zoo’s slump continues

It was a big reprieve for City Stars community after the club brought to a halt their eight match winless streak with a 2-1 win over relegation candidates Zoo FC Saturday.

Prior to this match, which was the first ever meeting between the two sides, coach Sanjin Alagic’s side had not tasted victory since December 11, when they beat Bandari 2-1 at the same venue.

The FKF-PL returnees had lost three and drawn five of the eight matches.

The hard-fought victory over Zoo saw City Stars remain at 13th on the log with 13 points.

For the Kericho based side, who have three matches in hand, the loss left them at the bottom of the league with two points only.

Western Stima defence leaking goals

When Stima battled to a 1-1 draw with Mathare United on February 4, new coach Abdalah Juma showered his defenders with praise, saying “they did exactly what we have been working on training”.

By then, the Kisumu based side had conceded 19 goals – the highest in the league- hence the result was no doubt encouraging.

But their 3-2 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday has again put to question their defence.

Stima have now conceded 25 goals in 12 matches against 14 that they have scored. Only Zoo is close with 17 conceded goals.

With just one win, four draws and seven losses, Stima, a once formidable side, are second from bottom with seven points.