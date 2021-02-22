Mathare United forward James Kinyanjui (left) vies for the ball with Bidco United defender Otieno Lambert
Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Football

Prime

Five talking points from the FKF-PL

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Stima have now conceded 25 goals in 12 matches against 14 that they have scored. Only Zoo is close with 17 conceded goals.
  • With just one win, four draws and seven losses, Stima, a once formidable side, are second from bottom with seven points.

After breaking for the first round of Betway Cup matches, the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) resumed with eight matches spread from Thursday to Saturday. 

