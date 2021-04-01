Five talking points from European World Cup qualifiers

North Macedonia players celebrate after their Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification match against Germany in Duisburg, western Germany on March 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Thilo Schmuelgen | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Turkey are making the early running in what looks to be a competitive Group G after impressive victories over the Netherlands and Norway.
  • Turkey, who have not qualified for the World Cup since finishing third in 2002, sit a point clear of the Dutch, Erling Braut Haaland's Norway and Montenegro, despite a 3-3 draw with Latvia.

Paris, France

