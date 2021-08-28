Five magic Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo

In this file photo taken on April 24, 2007 Manchester United's Portugese midfielder Cristiano Ronaldo lines up with his team mates before their European Champions League semi final first leg football match against AC Milan at Old Trafford, Manchester, England. Manchester United announced on Friday they have reached a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, 12 years after he left Old Trafford for Real Madrid.

Photo credit: Andrew Yates | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ronaldo joined United after players urged coach Alex Ferguson to sign him following a pre-season friendly against Sporting Lisbon where the winger had dazzled
  • Ronaldo produced one of his first true world class performances at Old Trafford in a 7-1 Champions League quarter-final win over Roma
  • In December, Ronaldo became the first United player to win the Ballon d'Or as best player in Europe since George Best a full 40 years earlier

Paris

