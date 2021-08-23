Five key matches that won Tusker FKF-PL title

Tusker

Tusker players celebrate with the title after winning the 2020-21 FKF-PL on August 22, 2021 at Utalii grounds.

Photo credit: Cecil Odongo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With AFC Leopards holding KCB to a 1-1 draw at Thika Stadium in Kiambu on August 8, Tusker were champions in waiting following their barren draw with Nzoia at Sudi Stadium
  • AFC Leopards was one of the tough tests for Tusker in the title race with less than 10 matches to go
  • Tusker rallied from behind to thrash Ulinzi 4-1 to clinch the Champions League ticket and also maintain their lead at the top of the table on 47 points


Tusker were on Sunday crowned the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) champions, bringing to a halt Gor Mahia’s dominance in the competition. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.