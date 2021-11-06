Five issues new Barcelona coach Xavi must address

Al Sadd's coach Xavi Hernandez.

Al Sadd's coach Xavi Hernandez encourages his players during their Amir Cup final match against Al-Rayyan at the Al-Thumama Stadium in the capital Doha on October 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Karim Jaafar | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Spanish giants confirmed a deal with Al Sadd, the Qatari side he has been coaching, was done early Saturday.
  • He will replace another former Barca player, Ronald Koeman, who was sacked last month.

Madrid

