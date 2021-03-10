Five-goal Man City strike back against Southampton

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (second left) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's fifth goal during their English Premier League match against Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England on March 10, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Clive Brunskill | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Guardiola could then afford to withdraw Mahrez and De Bruyne with Ferran Torres and Sergio Aguero making their returns from injury.
  • Torres, Foden and Bernardo Silva all flashed efforts just wide as City could easily have inflicted another embarrassing scoreline on Southampton, who have twice shipped nine goals over the past two seasons.
  • However, five were enough to show there is no sign of a City collapse as they close in on a third title in four years.

Manchester

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME How football is helping Mathare girls realise their dreams

  2. Protesters demand 'justice' for Diego Maradona in Argentina

  3. PRIME New Harambee Stars call ups want to show their grit

  4. Tusker is the best team in the league, admits Kimanzi after winning award

  5. US athletes to be vaccinated 'well before' Olympics

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.